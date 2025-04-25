IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs SRH match ft. Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2025 clash on Friday, April 25. The match is set to be played at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK have lost six matches so far, with just two wins from eight games. They come into this game on the back of a nine-wicket defeat against the Mumbai Indians. Playing at home, they will be keen to make use of the conditions.

Meanwhile, SRH have also lost six of their eight matches, with just two wins. Hyderabad also played the Mumbai Indians in their last game and suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

Both teams have struggled this season and will be under pressure coming into this clash. With an aim to bounce back, both sides are expected to go hard at each other, which sets this up for a thrilling encounter.

That said, here are three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between CSK and SRH.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs SRH match

SRH skipper Pat Cummins has delivered some impressive spells with the ball this season. While he has not been explicitly among the wickets, he will have a key role to play in this match.

Against an inexperienced and unsettled batting unit of CSK with the likes of Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre and an off-color Rachin Ravindra at the top, Cummins will fancy his chances.

He has picked up seven wickets from eight games so far at an average of 40.42 and an economy rate of 10.22. These numbers may not be as impressive, but given the conditions at the Chepauk, Cummins' variations could be handy.

#2 Harshal Patel

SRH pacer Harshal Patel will be another key player for them against CSK. He did not pick up a wicket in their previous match against the Mumbai Indians but bowled a fine spell, returning with figures of 0/21 from three overs.

Harshal has bagged nine wickets from seven matches for Hyderabad so far this season at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 9.39. He is their leading wicket-taker as well.

On a wicket where batting may not be as easy, Harshal Patel, with his slower ones and variations, can prove to be effective with the ball. The pacer will be eager to deliver and be among the wickets in this clash.

Wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad is the leading wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2025. He did not give a great performance in the last match against the Mumbai Indians and went wicketless with figures of 0/36 from three overs.

However, he has been among the wickets consistently and has 12 scalps from eight games at an average of 17.5 and an economy rate of 7.66. In their last game at home this season, Noor returned with figures of 1/8 from two overs.

The young wrist-spinner will want to be back among the wickets in the clash against SRH at home. For the five-time champions to win this game, it will be important for Noor Ahmad to deliver with the ball.

