IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs RCB match ft. Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals (DC) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27. The two teams met earlier this season in Bengaluru where DC triumphed by six wickets.

Delhi Capitals have been among the successful teams this season. They have managed to win six out of their eight matches and with 12 points, are at the second position on the table. Their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) resulted in an eight-wicket win as well.

On the other hand, RCB have been equally impressive this season. They have six wins from nine matches. With 12 points, they are in the third position and only behind Delhi on net run rate. In their previous match, they managed to break the home jinx and registered their first win in Bengaluru this season, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs.

With both the teams having similar points, they will fight to finish in the top two positions from here. Therefore, it is set to be an exciting contest, with RCB also eyeing to avenge their previous loss.

That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs RCB match

Being the lead spinner in the side, Krunal Pandya has played a massive role for RCB with the ball this season. He has delivered crucial performances and provided important breakthroughs at critical junctures across games.

Krunal has picked up 12 wickets from nine matches so far and is the second-highest wicket-taker for them this season. He has maintained an average of 20.66 and an economy rate of 8.85.

The left-arm spinner was impressive in their previous win over RR, returning with figures of 2/31 from four overs and picking up the key wickets of Nitish Rana and Riyan Parag in the middle, which helped them win the game eventually.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals with 12 scalps from eight games at an average of 17.33 and an economy rate of just 6.50, being very effective with the ball.

The last time DC played RCB this season, Kuldeep was at his absolute best. He bowled a match-winning spell of 2/17 from his four overs, dismissing Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma.

Against the likes of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Patidar who play spin well, Kuldeep will have a vital role to play, particularly in the middle overs, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood has arguably been among the best bowlers in the tournament so far. He has bagged 16 wickets from nine matches at an average of 17.18 and an economy rate of 8.37. Along with Prasidh Krishna, Hazlewood has the most wickets overall as well.

The pacer played a massive role in their first home win. He bowled a magnificent 19th over, giving away just one run and picking up two wickets. Hazlewood ended with figures of 4/33 from four overs, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Jofra Archer.

He has performed well playing both at and away from home this season. In a crucial clash against DC, Hazlewood will want to maintain his stellar form with the ball.

