IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs LSG match ft. Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22.
In their previous meeting this season, GT batted first and scored 180/6 on the back of fifties from Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. However, LSG chased the target in 19.3 overs to win with six wickets to spare as Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran struck half-centuries.
The teams have had contrasting fortunes as the season has progressed. GT have qualified for the playoffs while LSG have been eliminated. Gujarat have nine wins and 18 points from 12 matches, while Lucknow have five wins and ten points from their 12 games.
As they meet again, Gujarat will want to avenge their defeat from the previous meeting, while Lucknow have the opportunity to complete a double over the league leaders.
On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture between GT and LSG.
#3 Shardul Thakur
LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been among the bright performers for the team this season. He went unsold during the mega auction but came in as a replacement player just before the start of the season.
He is their second-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps from ten matches at an average of 28.84 and an economy rate of 11.02. The pacer was slightly expensive in their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but picked up the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen.
When they last played GT earlier this season, Shardul was among the wickets, returning with figures of 2/34 and accounting for Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia's wickets.
#2 Mohammed Siraj
GT pacer Mohammed Siraj has been impressive this season. He is their joint second-highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps from 12 matches at an average of 27.06 and an economy rate of 9.02.
Siraj returned with figures of 0/37 from four overs in their last match against Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, especially under lights, will suit Siraj with the new ball.
LSG's openers have been scoring well, and it will be a good challenge for Siraj to provide his team with early breakthroughs.
#1 Prasidh Krishna
It has been a breakthrough season for GT pacer Prasidh Krishna. He is not only the leading wicket-taker for his team so far but is also the Purple Cap holder at the moment.
He has bagged 21 wickets from 12 games at an average of 17.57 and an economy rate of just 7.85. The right-arm pacer picked up the wicket of DC skipper Axar Patel in their last match.
While Gujarat had lost their previous game against LSG earlier this season, Prasidh had done well with the ball. The right-arm quick had returned with figures of 2/26 from his four overs, accounting for the wickets of Aiden Markram and Rishabh Pant.
