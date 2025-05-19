IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs SRH match ft. Digvesh Rathi

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as IPL 2025 has resumed after a week-long suspension. The match is set to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.

Ad

The last time these two teams met earlier this season, SRH had put up 190/9 on the board from their 20 overs batting first. However, LSG made light work of the target, chasing it down comfortably in just 16.1 overs with five wickets remaining.

Lucknow are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs. They have won five out of their 11 matches and have 10 points, placed seventh on the table. All of their matches will be important if they are to remain in the race to qualify.

Ad

Trending

SRH, who played the final last year, have not been able to replicate a similar performance this season. They are already eliminated from the playoffs race this season. With just three wins from 11 games, they have seven points in their tally.

On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between LSG and SRH.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat has played only five matches this season but has been impressive. He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.94 with best figures of 3/35.

Ad

In the last game that he played against Delhi Capitals (DC), he returned with figures of 1/13 from four overs. He has not only scalped wickets but has also been effective with his economy rate.

Against a potent top order of LSG with the likes of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, SRH will want Unadkat to continue performing the way he has with the ball so far in his limited opportunities this season.

Ad

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

SRH skipper Pat Cummins is their second-highest wicket-taker this season with 13 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 29.92 and an economy rate of 9.15. The last time they played LSG this season, he picked up two wickets for 29 runs from his three overs, dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran.

Ad

In their previous match against Delhi Capitals before the break, Cummins had bowled an impressive spell, returning with figures of 3/19 from four overs, dismissing all three top order batters.

Against Lucknow this time around, with SRH playing to end the season on a strong note, Pat Cummins will be eager to lead from the front as skipper and with the ball as well. His team will need him to be among the wickets.

Ad

#1 Digvesh Rathi

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi has been among their key performers this season. He is their joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps from 11 games at an average of 29.66 and an economy rate of 8.09.

Ad

In their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Digvesh Rathi was among the wickets, returning with figures of 2/46 from his two overs, picking up the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer.

In an important game for Lucknow for them to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive, Digvesh will need to perform with the ball and take key wickets once again against SRH.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More