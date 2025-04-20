IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs CSK match ft. Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meet once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this iconic clash.

MI have won three out of their seven matches this season. They had lost four out of their first five matches. However, they seem to be turning their campaign around, having won their last two games.

On the other hand, CSK have not had a great start to their IPL 2025 campaign either. They have managed to win only two out of their seven matches so far. They were on a five-match losing streak before finally managing to pull off a win in their last match.

Both teams will be eager to build on wins from their previous games. The last time MI and CSK played at the Wankhede Stadium during the 2024 season, Chennai registered a 20-run victory. They will be keen to replicate the performance while Mumbai eye redemption from their loss to their arch-rivals when they met earlier this season.

On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between the two five-time champions.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs CSK match

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been among their top performers with the ball this season. He has bagged 11 wickets from seven games at an average of 22.09 and an economy rate of 9.00.

The left-arm pacer picked up a wicket in their last game as well and has been consistent. Moreover, he impressed when CSK played MI earlier this season. Khaleel returned with figures of 3/29 from four overs, picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Trent Boult.

At the Wankhede where pacers get some help intially off the surface, Khaleel will have a crucial role to play with the new ball, particularly against the top-order batters.

#2 Hardik Pandya

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI skipper Hardik Pandya has been sensational with the ball this season. His contribution as a fast-bowling all-rounder has been key despite them not winning many games. Hardik has bagged 11 wickets from six games at an average of 16.63 including a five-wicket haul.

While he may have been slightly expensive, he has provided crucial breakthroughs with the ball during the game. He returned with figures of 2/29 from four overs in his very first match this season and is their highest wicket-taker so far.

Hardik regularly bowling all four overs and even picking up wickets is a strong sign for Mumbai, who aim to turn around their campaign with two consecutive wins ahead of their game against CSK.

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

CSK wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad is among the best bowlers of the league this season. He has proven to be among the best buys made at the mega auction and is repaying the faith shown by the franchise.

Noor has bagged 12 wickets from seven games at an average of 14.15 and an economy rate of 7.12, leading the spin attack amid the presense of veterans like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

He began the season on a stellar note against MI when they played earlier in Chennai. Noor had figures of 4/18 from four overs in that match, scalping the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, and Naman Dhir. Chennai will hope for him to replicate his heroics as they face Mumbai once again.

