IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs LSG match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 27. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this fixture.

MI have made a stellar comeback this season. They had lost four out of their first five matches but have won their last four games. The five-time champions now have five wins from nine games and 10 points in their kitty.

On the other hand, LSG also have five wins from nine matches, having lost four games. However, they come into this game on the back of a defeat against Delhi Capitals.

The last time these two teams met earlier this season, LSG beat MI by 12 runs. They will draw inspiration from the same and look to bounce back while Mumbai will be keen to avenge their loss and draw level.

This is a crucial fixture for both teams as they aim to strengthen their chances to make the playoffs, with the tournament getting intense. On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between MI and LSG.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs LSG match

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

MI leg-spinner Mitchell Santner may not have picked up as many wickets but has been impressive in his last two games with the ball. In their previous game against SunRisers Hyderabad, he was impactful and returned with figures of 0/19 from four overs.

Mumbai last played against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Mitchell Santner was effective in that game as well, picking up a wicket and giving away only 14 runs from his three overs.

While he has just four wickets from nine games overall this season, Santner will undoubtedly have a crucial role to play at the Wankhede and will be expected to chip in with some vital blows.

#2 Digvesh Rathi

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v's Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Digvesh Rathi has impressed with his bowling in his maiden IPL season. The LSG spinner has picked up nine wickets from as many games at an average of 29.11 and an economy rate of 7.27.

The last time LSG played MI this season and won the game, Digvesh bowled a crucial spell. He gave away just 21 runs from his four overs and picked up the big wicket of Naman Dhir who had scored 46 runs off just 24 balls.

Even in their previous match which they lost against Delhi Capitals, Digvesh proved to be economical and kept things tight, returning with figures of 0/24 from his four overs. The young spinner could prove to be a key asset for LSG at the Wankhede.

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return has played a key part in the change of fortunes for MI this season. Bumrah has picked up only five wickets from as many games but has been effective with an economy rate of 7.90.

In Mumbai's previous match at the Wankhede against Chennai Super Kings, Bumrah looked at his best and bowled a top spell. He returned with figures of 2/25 from his four overs.

Jasprit Bumrah is getting into his groove and his presence in itself is a big factor for Mumbai Indians. His ability to pick up wickets upfront and at the death with being able to bowl in all phases will be extremely useful against a batting line-up such as that of Lucknow.

