IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs DC match ft. Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture. The two teams will go head-to-head on Thursday, April 10.

Both teams are filled with a strong batting line-up. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, and Tim David have done well for RCB while DC will bank on the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, Faf Du Plessis, and Ashutosh Sharma.

Bowling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has always been a tough task. With a small ground and batting-friendly conditions, bowlers have to be on their toes with little or no margin for error.

Both RCB and DC have experience in their bowling line-ups as well and it will be interesting to see how they fare at this venue. Coming into the clash, Bengaluru have won three of their four games while Delhi are unbeaten with three wins from as many games.

That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between RCB and DC.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs DC match

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

DC wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in good form with the ball this season. He has picked up six wickets at an average of 12.00 and an economy rate of just 6.00.

Kuldeep has been bowling well since his comeback into the Indian team and impressed during the 2025 Champions Trophy as well. He has carried his form into the IPL.

Against a power-packed RCB batting line up at the Chinnaswamy, DC will need Kuldeep to bring his skill and experience to the fore during the middle overs.

#2 Josh Hazlewood

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood has been a sensation with the ball so far this season. The Aussie has picked up eight wickets from four games at an average of 15.37 and an economy rate of 7.76.

In the previous match against the Mumbai Indians, Hazlewood played a key role with the ball, returning with figures of 2/37 from four overs despite taking a beating from Hardik Pandya. The 34-year-old held his nerve to dismiss the MI skipper at a crucial stage of the match.

Hazlewood has picked up wickets in the powerplay and has also delivered during the latter stages of the innings. As Bengaluru hunt for their first win at home, the pacer will be expected to play a big role once again.

#1 Mitchell Starc

Australia Men's Test squad training session - Source: Getty

Hazlewood's compatriot Mitchell Starc will be up against him on Thursday, representing the Delhi Capitals. Starc has been phenomenal with the ball in IPL 2025. The left-arm quick has bagged nine wickets from three games at an average of 11.55 and an economy rate of 8.91 including a five-wicket haul.

In the previous game against the Chennai Super Kings, he dismissed skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and returned with impressive figures of 1/27 from four overs.

With his ability to take wickets in the powerplay and at the backend of the innings, Starc will have a massive role to play if DC are to come away from the Chinnaswamy with their 100% record intact.

