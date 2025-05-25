IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs CSK match ft. Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their upcoming IPL 2025 clash. The two teams face each other on Sunday, May 25.

GT are already through to the playoffs and will aim to win this game to stay in contention to finish in the top two. They have nine wins and 18 points from 13 matches. Gujarat lost their last game and will look to bounce back with a win to gain momentum going into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, it has been a season to forget for CSK. They were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. Chennai are at the very bottom of the table with just three wins and six points from 13 matches. They will be desperate to finish their campaign on a high with a win over Gujarat in their final game of the tournament.

On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture between GT and CSK.

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Young CSK opener Ayush Mhatre, coming in as a replacement player, has been impressive in the tournament, making his mark in the opportunities he's gotten so far. Mhatre has scored 206 runs from six innings at an average of 34.33 and a strike-rate of 187.27 with one half-century to his name.

In their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Ayush Mhatre scored a quick-fire 43 off just 20 balls, hitting eight boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 215. Mhatre has been in good touch and will be eager to continue the same in their last match.

For CSK to beat GT and sign off on a high, they will want their young opener to get them off to a solid start with the bat at the top. He will also be eager to play an impactful knock as they sign off for the season.

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

GT opener Sai Sudharsan is having his best IPL season so far. The batter has been in magnificent form throughout the tournament and has been among their consistent scorers. He is their highest run-getter with 638 runs from 13 matches at an average of 53.16 and a strike-rate of 155.99 with a century and five fifties.

He got off to a decent start in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (GT) but could not get a big score. The left-hander made just 21 runs off 16 balls, hitting four boundaries at a strike-rate of 131.25 before he was dismissed.

Heading into the playoffs, Sudharsan will want to get a big score which will give him confidence. For Gujarat to win this game against CSK, they will need to him to perform the way he has throughout the tournament.

#1 Shubman Gill

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

GT skipper Shubman Gill has also played a massive role in their success this season, both as captain and with the bat. He is their second-highest run-getter with 636 runs from 13 matches at an average of 57.81 and a strike-rate of 156.65 with six half-centuries.

In their last match against LSG, the GT skipper looked in good touch, scoring 35 runs off 20 balls, and hitting seven boundaries at a strike-rate of 175. Gill got off to a good start but failed to convert it into a big score.

For Gujarat to have any chance of finishing in the top two, it will be important to beat CSK. That said, Gill will have to lead from the front and play a match-winning knock with the bat.

