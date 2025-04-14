IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs CSK match ft. Nicholas Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Monday, April 14. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is the venue for this game.

LSG are confident coming into this match with three consecutive wins in their last three games. They have won four out of their six matches and will aim to continue their winning run in this home fixture.

On the other hand, CSK are having a poor IPL 2025 campaign. They won their opening game but have lost their last five matches. In their previous game, they faced an eight-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, crashing to their fifth straight loss this season.

CSK will be desperate to put an end to their losing streak and try to get their campaign back on track, placed at the very bottom of the table. They will face a tough task against an in-form LSG side.

Having said that, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between the two teams.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs CSK match

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

CSK opener Devon Conway has scored 94 runs from three games this season at an average of 31.33 and a strike-rate of 127.02. In the previous game against Kolkata, he scored 12 runs off 11 balls.

However, against Punjab Kings, he scored 69 runs off 49 balls including six fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 140.82 before he was retired out. Conway missed last season but played a key part in their victorious campaign in 2023.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out, Conway will have to take more responsibility at the top. As CSK aim to turn things around against LSG, they will require a big contribution from their key batter.

#2 Aiden Markram

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

LSG opener Aiden Markram has been in good form coming into this game. In their previous match against Gujarat Titans, he scored a 31-ball 58 including nine fours and a six at a strike-rate of 187.1.

Markram has scored 202 runs from six games at an average of 33.66 at a strike-rate of 153.03 with two half-centuries. While Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have done the bulk of the scoring, Markram has equally carried out his role at the top.

As Lucknow aim to continue their winning run when they play CSK at home, Markram will want to build on his half-century from the previous game and make another match-winning contribution with the willow.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

LSG's Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-getter so far in IPL 2025. He has been in terrific form with the bat. The left-hander has scored 349 runs from just six games at an average of 69.80 and a strike-rate of 215.43.

Pooran has displayed brilliant consistency, scoring four half-centuries from six games. In their previous game against Gujarat, he slammed a 34-ball 61 which included one four and seven sixes at a strike-rate of 179.41.

His consistent performances have played a major part in Lucknow's successful campaign this season so far. He will be expected to continue batting with an attacking approach when they play CSK at home.

