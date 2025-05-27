IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs RCB match ft. Mitchell Marsh

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow for the final league stage match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 27. RCB can confirm a top-two finish in the points table with a win on Tuesday.

LSG are seventh on the table with six wins and 12 points from 13 matches. They are already out of the playoffs race and will want to end the season with a win in this game. They beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match.

On the other hand, RCB are third with eight wins and 17 points from 13 games. They have already qualified for the playoffs, but a win here could seal their spot in the top two. RCB are coming off a defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match.

It is a crucial game for RCB, while LSG will want to spoil their party and end the campaign on a positive note. Here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between the two teams:

#3 Nicholas Pooran

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran is their second highest run-getter this season. The left-hander has been in fine touch, scoring 511 runs in 13 matches at an average of 46.45 and a strike-rate of 198.83 with five half-centuries to his name.

In their previous game against GT, Pooran was at his absolute best, smashing an unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls, hitting four boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 207.41. He played a destructive and match-winning knock as they posted a massive total of 235/2 on the board.

Coming into this game on the back of a sensational knock, Pooran will be keen to end the tournament on a high with another brilliant performance against RCB at home.

#2 Virat Kohli

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for his side this season. He has scored 548 runs at an average of 60.88 and a strike-rate of 145.35 with seven half-centuries. Kohli has played a key role with the bat in their campaign this season.

In their last game against SRH in Lucknow, Virat Kohli looked in good touch. He made a quick-fire 43 off just 25 balls before being dismissed, hitting seven boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 172. Kohli will be keen to convert the start into a big score in an important game against LSG.

RCB will need their top batter this season to fire once again at the top and get them off to a solid start. He will have to bat long and take the attack to the opposition.

#1 Mitchell Marsh

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh is their leading run-scorer so far this season. The right-hander has made 560 runs from 12 matches at an average of 46.66 and a strike-rate of 161.84 with a hundred and five half-centuries.

Coming into this game, Mitchell Marsh is in excellent form, having smashed a stellar century in their last match against GT. He scored 117 off just 64 balls including 10 boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 182.81.

Lucknow will want Marsh to carry his exceptional form with the bat into the final game against RCB at home as they aim to finish with a win.

