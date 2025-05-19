IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s LSG vs SRH match ft. Abhishek Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. The teams will be in action as IPL 2025 resumes after a temporary week-long suspension earlier.

LSG are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, with every game crucial for them. They are placed seventh on the table with five wins and 10 points from 11 matches. Lucknow need to win all their remaining games to get to 16 points and keep themselves in contention to qualify.

On the other hand, SRH are already eliminated from the playoffs race. They have had a disappointing campaign this year. With just three wins and seven defeats from 11 games, they have managed to gather only seven points so far. They have nothing to lose and will play for pride to end their campaign on a positive note.

A defeat here for Lucknow will all but end their hopes of making it to the playoffs, making this a must-win encounter for them. That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between LSG and SRH.

LSG's wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran is their leading run-getter with 410 runs from 11 games at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 200.98. He has also scored four half-centuries.

However, Pooran's recent form has not been quite great. He scored just six runs off five balls in their previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) before the break. The last time they faced SRH earlier in the season, the left-hander had slammed a sensational 26-ball 70 with six fours and as many sixes at a whopping strike-rate of 269.23.

As they face Hyderabad again in a must-win game, Nicholas Pooran will be expected to take charge and play a big knock in this contest. Him firing at the top will be vital for Lucknow.

#2 Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is the second-highest run-getter for LSG this season. The opener has scored 378 runs from 10 innings at an average of 37.80 and a strike-rate of 155.55 with four half-centuries to his name.

In their previous clash against SRH earlier this season, Marsh had scored a vital fifty at the top. He made 52 runs off 31 balls with seven fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 167.74.

Marsh has not scored a fifty in their last five games and will be keen to take the attack to the bowlers in the powerplay overs. Returning fresh from the break, Marsh will look to regain his form with the bat in an important fixture.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma is their highest run-getter so far this season with 314 runs from 10 innings at an average of 31.40 and a strike-rate of 180.45 with a hundred and a fifty.

In their last full game before the break, which was against Gujarat Titans (GT), the left-hander scored 74 runs off 41 balls, hitting four boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 180.48. In their previous meeting against LSG earlier this season, Abhishek had made only six runs.

As they restart their campaign, the left-hander will be eager to make the most of the opportunity and get some runs under his belt, which could also help his team end their disappointing campaign on a high.

