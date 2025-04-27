IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs LSG match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture. The game will be played on Sunday, April 27.

MI and LSG have already played each other once earlier this season. Batting first in that contest, Lucknow posted a total of 203/8 from their 20 overs. In reply, Mumbai came close but fell short in the end. They finished at 191/5 as Lucknow won the game by 12 runs.

Both teams have the same number of wins and defeats coming into this clash - five wins and four defeats, with ten points. However, Mumbai are above Lucknow on the table on the basis of net run rate.

Moreover, Mumbai are on a brilliant run, having won all of their last four games. On the other hand, Lucknow faced a defeat in their previous fixture. That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 encounter.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs LSG match

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v's Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

LSG wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran has failed to score in his last three innings with scores of 9, 11, and 8. He began the tournament on a brilliant note and has been in solid form, barring a recent slump.

Pooran has scored 377 runs from nine matches at an average of 47.12 and a strike-rate of 204.89 with four half-centuries. Despite not scoring much in their last three matches, he is still their leading run-scorer.

The left-hander will be eager to regain his touch as they face MI at the Wankhede. Given his form this season, it is time he gets going again and is due for a comeback with the bat.

#2 Aiden Markram

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

LSG opener Aiden Markram has done well this season and is in fine form. He is their third-highest run-getter and scored a half-century in the last match as well. Markram made 52 off 33 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 157.58.

The right-hander has scored 326 runs from nine matches at an average of 36.22 and a strike-rate of 150.92 with four half-centuries to his name. Makram had scored a 38-ball 53 when LSG played MI earlier this season.

As they face the five-time champions again, he will be expected to replicate his performance and build on his fifty from their previous outing. Makram's role at the top with the bat is key for LSG.

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

MI star Suryakumar Yadav has been their best batter this season. He is their leading run getter with 373 runs from nine innings at an average of 62.12 and a strike-rate of 166.51 with two half-centuries.

In their previous game against SunRisers Hyderabad, Suryakumar Yadav showed his brilliance once again. Chasing 144, he ensured that Mumbai got over the line in quick time to boost their net run rate. He played a quickfire unbeaten knock of 40 from just 19 balls with five boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 210.53.

MI are on a four-match winning streak and will want to build on their successful run. They will want Suryakumar Yadav to keep scoring runs as he has so far this season.

