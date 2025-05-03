IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs CSK match ft. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to be played on Saturday, May 3.

RCB are on a roll, having won their last three matches. They beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their previous game. With seven wins and three defeats from 10 games, they have 14 points and are close to qualification for the playoffs as well.

On the other hand, it continues to be a disastrous season for CSK. A defeat in their previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw them become the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race this year. They are at the very bottom of the table with just two wins from 10 matches.

RCB have everything to play for as they will have their eyes on a top-2 finish. For CSK, they have nothing to lose and will play purely for pride.

Ahead of this big and much-awaited clash, here are the three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RCB vs CSK match

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Dewald Brevis, who was surprisigly unsold during the mega auction, was called up by CSK as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. He has played just two games so far this season but has been impressive with 74 runs at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 145.09.

In their previous game against Punjab Kings, he looked good for his 26-ball 32, where he hit a couple of boundaries and a six. He failed to build on the start but will be keen to convert it into a big knock against RCB.

Brevis is certainly the future for CSK's batting and the franchise would want him to do well in the remaining games this season to take confidence into next year. He will fancy himself in a small ground such as the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

#2 Rajat Patidar

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has fared extremely well in his very first season as the skipper of the team. While he started well with the bat too, his form has not been as great in the past few games.

Overall, he has scored 228 runs from 10 games so far at an average of 25.33 and a strike-rate of 147.09 with two half-centuries to his name. One of his two fifties came when they faced CSK earlier this season.

During that game at Chepauk, Patidar scored 51 off just 32 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 159.38. The Bengaluru skipper is due for a big score and he will take confidence from his performance during their previous meeting.

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli continues to be their leading run-scorer this season. He has made 443 runs from 10 innings at an average of 63.28 and a strike-rate of 138.87. Kohli also has six fifties to his name, all of which have come in wins so far.

The last time they played CSK in Chepauk, Kohli missed out, making just 31 runs off 30 balls. However, he has been in top form and even scored a half-century in their previous home game.

In a crucial game, Kohli will want to carry on his form and score big against CSK playing at home. He has scored runs against them more often than not and has a splendid record as well.

