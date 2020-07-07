IPL is a certainty this year, could be hosted in Mumbai or UAE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all but guaranteed to happen in 2020, with two venues shortlisted for the competition

A top IPL official confirmed to Sportskeeda that either Mumbai or UAE will be the venue for this year's edition.

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

With Cricket Australia not hosting the World T20 during this year's October-November window, the IPL 2020 is all set to happen either in Mumbai or the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Top sources told Sportskeeda that BCCI’s top choice is Mumbai, because of multiple stadia facilities and also to avoid to-and-fro travelling of the teams. However, if the financial capital of the country isn’t able to control the coronavirus pandemic by September, UAE is certain to host the event.

It means that the other options like Sri Lanka and New Zealand – the countries with fewer coronavirus cases – haven’t found favour in the BCCI to host the richest T20 league of the world.

Sportskeeda was the first to report last month that Mumbai had emerged as the top choice for BCCI to stage the event because of having three stadia in the city – Wankhede, Cricket Club of India (Brabourne) and DY Patil. The BCCI had also explored Bengaluru and Mohali as possible venues.

However, if the pandemic is not controlled in the country by September, UAE would certainly host the event. Sources also said that the Indian government is also open to the idea of shifting the IPL if Mumbai doesn’t remain a viable option.

UAE will host IPL if India doesn't

Will the IPL take place in India?

The BCCI is also taking a cue from England and Wales Cricket Board, who have started a Test series against the West Indies.

“The certain thing is that the IPL is all set to happen this year. The choice of venue will be taken into consideration after assessing the situation in the country. The UAE government is in touch with its Indian counterpart and if India can’t host the event, UAE will,” a top source told Sportskeeda on Tuesday.

Earlier, BCCI had released a tentative schedule for IPL between September 26 to November 8 and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also wrote an email to all its state associations about organising the event behind closed doors.

The board is also hoping to see Mumbai hosting the event since the city can afford a hotel for every team, which will also cut down on the travel.

“We are looking at all options, India would certainly like to host the event provided the enviroment is safe,” Ganguly had told this website last month.