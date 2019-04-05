×
IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
115   //    05 Apr 2019, 20:24 IST

Suresh Raina is the only player to score a century in CSK vs KXIP matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium
Suresh Raina is the only player to score a century in CSK vs KXIP matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings take on Kings XI Punjab in the 18th match of IPL 2019 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This ground has witnessed just five matches of the CSK vs KXIP rivalry, with CSK leading KXIP 3-2 in the head-to-head. In all the five matches played here, the team batting first has won.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from CSK vs KXIP matches in this stadium.

Batting performances

192/3 scored by CSK in IPL 2015 is the highest team total in CSK vs KXIP matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

95/9 by KXIP in IPL 2015 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

185 runs scored by Suresh Raina of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

100* by Suresh Raina in 2013 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only century that has been scored at this ground in matches between these two teams.

half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

half-centuries hit by Shaun Marsh of KXIP is the highest number of half-centuries by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

56 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

sixes by Suresh Raina (CSK) and Shaun Marsh (KXIP) each is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

16 fours by Suresh Raina (CSK) and Shaun Marsh (KXIP) each is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

wickets taken by Albie Morkel (CSK) and Lakshmipathy Balaji (CSK) each is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

5/24 by Lakshmipathy Balaji in IPL 2008 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only instance of a player taking a five-wicket haul in CSK vs KXIP matches at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni of CSK is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Suresh Raina of CSK is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

