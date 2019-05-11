IPL stats: A look at the significant numbers from all the past 11 finals

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 11 May 2019, 14:38 IST

CSK will be playing in their eighth final and MI in their fifth (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The IPL 2019 final will see Mumbai Indians and Chennai clash against each other for the fourth time. Both the teams have won three IPL trophies each, and will be eager to win their fourth one.

Apart from MI and CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiant and Deccan Chargers have all appeared in the finals of the IPL. KKR is the third most successful team in the IPL with two championships.

CSK will be appearing for a record eighth time in the finals of the IPL, while this would be MI's fifth appearance. CSK also holds the record for the most consecutive appearances in the finals - four (2010 to 2013).

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key from the 11 IPL finals held till date.

Batting performances

208/7 by SRH against RCB in 2016 is the highest team total in IPL finals.

125/9 by CSK against MI in 2013 is the lowest team total in IPL finals.

241 runs scored by Suresh Raina of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in IPL finals.

117* by Shane Watson of CSK against SRH in 2018 is the highest individual score in the IPL finals. This is one of just two centuries scored in IPL finals; the other was scored by Wriddhiman Saha (115*) of KXIP against KKR in 2014.

20 half-centuries have been scored in IPL finals.

2 half centuries scored by Michael Hussey (1 playing for KXIP and 1 playing for CSK) and Suresh Raina (CSK) each is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL finals.

162 sixes have been hit in IPL finals.

13 sixes hit by Suresh Raina is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in IPL finals.

14 fours hit by Shane Watson (3 playing for RR and 11 playing for CSK) is the highest number of fours hit by a player in IPL finals.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo of CSK is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in IPL finals.

4/16 taken by Anil Kumble of RCB against Deccan Chargers in 2009 is the best bowling performance by a player in IPL finals.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni of CSK is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL finals.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Suresh Raina is the highest number of catches taken by a player in IPL finals.