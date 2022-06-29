IRE vs IND: Hits and flops as India completes a 2-0 whitewash over Ireland 

It was a batting paradise on offer in Dublin for the second T20I between India and Ireland. The visitors, captained by Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, grabbed a second win on the trot to win the two-match series 2-0.

Batting first, India posted 225 for the loss of seven wickets. After the early dismissal of Ishan Kishan in the third over, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson stitched a lengthy partnership for 176 runs.

Samson scored 77 of 42 deliveries while Hooda reached three figures (104 off 57). The middle-order failed to fire in the last couple of years but India managed to post 225 at the end of their 20 overs.

Ireland started brilliantly courtesy of their openers Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie. They raced to 72 with two balls left in the powerplay. Stirling scored 40 in 18 deliveries while Balbirnie hit 60 in 37 balls.

Ireland lost two wickets in quick succession after that which allowed India to roll back into the game. Harry Tector and George Dockrell played impressive cameos but failed to help Ireland cross the line as India won by four runs.

Let's take a look at the hits and flops from the second match in Dublin.

#4. Flop - Gareth Delany (Ireland)

All-rounder Gareth Delany was on the wrong end of everything yesterday. He bled runs with the ball as the leg-spinner gave away 43 runs in his four overs. He was unable to pick up a single Indian wicket and ended up with figures of 4-0-43-0.

With the bat, Delaney came in to bat at No.3 after the Irish openers had given the hosts a bright start. Instead of capitalizing on a solid start, Delaney perished for a duck. He was run out after a poor judgement call on a tough run in the seventh over.

#3. Hit - Sanju Samson (India)

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson took the opportunity to represent the Men in Blue with both hands. He has had to wait for quite a while in the shadows before getting his opportunity.

When given the chance, Samson did not disappoint. He struck a fluent 77 off just 42 deliveries with the bat after his partner Ishan Kishan was dismissed early on.

Samson was called to fill in for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. He played his own game and hit some crisp shots that came out of the middle of the bat.

The RR captain ended up with nine fours and four sixes as he struck his first T20I half-century.

#2. Flop - Harshal Patel (India)

Indian pacer Harshal Patel returned to the fold for the second T20I after sitting out the first game against Ireland. He replaced Avesh Khan for the final game of the series on Tuesday.

Courtesy of his exploits in the Indian Premier League, Patel is known for his expert death bowling. However, playing in his first overseas international T20, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler was off the mark.

He did strike for India by dismissing the dangerous Balbirnie in his second over. However, his economy rate was disastrous as he turned out to be India's most expensive bowler on the night.

Patel gave away 54 runs in his quota of four overs and conceded six sixes in his 24-delivery spell.

#1. Hit - Deepak Hooda (India)

Deepak Hooda's series just went from good to amazing. He hit a game-changing knock of 47 in 29 deliveries on Sunday in the first T20I. The Indian batter backed it up with a masterful century in the second match. He is now one of only four Indians to have hit a century in T20I.

Promoted to bat at no. 3, Hooda was clinical with his shot selection and looked comfortable throughout his stay on the crease. He hit nine fours and six overboundaries. His 176-run stand with Samson is now India's highest-ever partnership for any wicket in T20I.

