IRE vs IND: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the 1st T20I 

For the first time since 2018, India are set to lock horns with Ireland for a two-match T20I series. The opening game is scheduled to be played at The Village in Dublin on Sunday (June 26).

While the Indian Test team is partaking in a practice game ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Leicester, a second-string Indian unit will clash with the Irish team.

A number of young players will get the opportunity to impress during the series to gain attention before the T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia later this year. These players include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, and the returning Sanju Samson.

In the absence of regular stars, Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue for the very first time. While the visiting team are strong favorites to win the series, Ireland will hope to challenge India and give them a competitive fight in the upcoming series.

Ahead of the first T20I in Dublin, we take a look at three bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the crucial game.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

Yuzvendra Chahal will lead India's spin attack.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was overlooked for the T20 World Cup last year, has made a strong comeback in the Indian jersey. The talented tweaker impressed everyone with his successful IPL 2022 campaign and even did well in the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Chahal will hold the key for India in the middle overs and will put the Irish batters under the pump. The host batters will have to play Chahal cautiously as the leg-spinner is having a wonderful 2022.

In 25 innings this year, Chahal has taken 37 scalps at an excellent economy of under 7.7.

#2 Joshua Little (Ireland)

Joshua Little has the ability to trouble the Indian batters.

Given that Indian batters don't have a terrific record against left-arm pacers, Joshua Little becomes a genuine threat to the visitors.

The young speedster has the ability to swing the ball both ways at a decent pace. His innate inswinging delivery might put many Indians in danger, especially opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Since 2021, the Irish left-armer has done well in the shortest format, picking up 36 wickets in 30 games at an immaculate economy of under 6.2.

Ireland will hope for Little to create havoc in the Indian batting order and be amongst the wickets again today as well.

#1 Harshal Patel (India)

Harshal Patel has been in spectacular form since 2021.

Without Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel did a wonderful job at the death for India in the last T20I series against the Proteas.

Patel, who has now mastered his slower ball variations, is one of the frontrunners to be on the plane for the T20 World Cup. Since his stellar IPL 2021 campaign, the Gujarat-born bowler has been a transformed player in the shortest format of the game.

In 47 innings since 2021, Patel has taken 77 wickets at an average of 17 and an economy of under 8.07. While he excels on surfaces that stick a bit, Patel will aim to use his guile to outfox the Irish batters.

