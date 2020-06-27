×
Irfan Pathan feels Rohit Sharma bats like Wasim Jaffer 

  • Irfan Pathan also explained why Rohit Sharma has been so successful as the captain of Mumbai Indians.
  • Irfan Pathan pointed out that the 2011 World Cup snub changed Rohit Sharma's career.
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 27 Jun 2020, 20:49 IST
Rohit Sharma is the vice captain of India
Rohit Sharma is the vice captain of India's limited overs teams

Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan explained how Rohit Sharma's batting technique resembled Wasim Jaffer's style. In the Baroda-based player's view, Rohit Sharma plays his shots effortlessly and he stays relaxed while running between the wickets, just like the former Mumbai and Vidarbha batsman.

During his appearance on the Star Sports Cricket Connected Show, Irfan Pathan discussed the similarities between the batting skills of Rohit Sharma and Wasim Jaffer. Pathan also disclosed how Rohit's mindset became stronger after the 2011 World Cup snub.

'Rohit Sharma came back with a stronger mindset after 2012'

Wasim Jaffer played 31 Tests for India
Wasim Jaffer played 31 Tests for India

Irfan Pathan explained why the viewers felt that Rohit Sharma was not putting much effort into his batting when he played his natural game.

"Lot of people are mistaken when they see a guy who has lot of time and he (Wasim Jaffer) is slightly more relaxed than compared to Rohit. Then you say he needs to work hard! Same things were said about Wasim Jaffer, when you look at his aura, when he used to run he used to run very relaxed, when he used to bat he had lot of time and we used to think – why isn't he working hard – but actually, he was working really hard," Pathan said.

Irfan Pathan believed that the fans watching Rohit Sharma would always feel that he did not give his 100 percent in the middle.

"With Rohit, from outside we used to think he might need to work more harder, he might need to put more application. Whenever you talk to Rohit Sharma, he used to always talk about sensible things, he used to always talk about working hard and he used to always talk about the team first as well, that is why you see some of the results he got at the captain of the Mumbai Indians team," he continued.
Lastly, Irfan Pathan felt that the 2011 World Cup changed Rohit's career because that snub helped him develop his mindset.

"He got the beating of not playing the World Cup and then came back really hard because of a strong mindset after 2012," Irfan Pathan signed off.
Published 27 Jun 2020, 20:49 IST
Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Irfan Pathan
