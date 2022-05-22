"It will be an honour for me to play under Mahi" - Aamir Khan expresses his desire to play for CSK in next year's IPL 

Popular Indian movie actor Aamir Khan recently shared a special video message for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans amid the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The 57-year-old expressed his desire to play under MS Dhoni's captaincy in the cash-rich league.

CSK's official fan page posted a video on social media earlier today in which Aamir Khan spoke about his love for the franchise. He mentioned that he is really fond of MS Dhoni and is excited to see him lead the team next season as well.

He stated:

"All my love to the Whistle Podu army and all CSK fans. Thank you so much, you guys felt that I could be in your team and that was a big honour. I was very moved and touched. Thank you for your love."

"It will be an honour to play in yellow. It will be an honour for me to play under Mahi. I am a huge fan of his and the first time I saw him, I felt here's a guy who is calm on the exterior, but there's a storm brewing inside, which you can't see. The good news is that he said he's going to play next season. You all can see me in the nets and if I'm good enough, then I'm expecting you all to really start whistling."

It is worth mentioning that Aamir has dedicated such video messages to other franchises as well. It is said to be a part of the promotional activities for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

It has been reported that the Bollywood superstar is set to launch the movie's trailer during the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The highly-awaited film is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2022.

IPL 2022 playoffs schedule

Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made it to the IPL 2022 playoffs.

GT and RR will lock horns in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday (May 24) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. LSG will take on RCB in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 25) at the same venue.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 on May 27, the final will be played at the same venue on May 29.

