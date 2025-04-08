KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

Eden Gardens will host its first afternoon match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG in this game, starting at 3.30pm IST.
It is rare to see an afternoon match on a weekday in IPL. However, BCCI had to postpone the match between KKR and LSG from April 6 to April 8 due to off-field reasons.
Nevertheless, the two-day break would have allowed both teams to recharge their batteries. Ahead of the clash in Kolkata, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records
Teams batting second have won ths majority of the IPL games in Kolkata. However, home team KKR won the previous match while defending a target against the SunRisers Hyderabad.
Here are some crucial stats to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Kolkata:
IPL matches played: 95
Won by teams batting first: 39
Won by teams batting second: 56
Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022
Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings, 2012
Highest team total: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024
Lowest team total: 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017
Highest successful run-chase: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024
Average first innings score: 165.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report
Rain is predicted during the match hours in Kolkata on April 8. Hence, both captains may prefer batting second. Pace bowlers might receive some help from the conditions.
Fans should tune in to Star Sports network or JioHotstar before the toss to know the exact pitch report. Two experts will review the pitch and share more details.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match
KKR defeated SRH by 80 runs in the last IPL game hosted by the iconic stadium in Kolkata. The home team posted 200 on the board, thanks to half-tons from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer.
Chasing 201, SRH's ultra aggressive approach backfired as they were all out for just 120. Here's a summary of the scorecard:
Brief scores: KKR 200/6 (Venkatesh Iyer 60, Kamindu Mendis 1/4) beat SRH 120 (Heinrich Klaasen 33, Varun Chakravarthy 3/22) by 80 runs.
