DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 46th match of IPL 2025 will be played between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Delhi on Saturday, April 27. This match will be the final game of the ongoing Revenge Week in the tournament.
RCB hosted DC for a match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this month when KL Rahul's splendid half-century powered the Capitals to a memorable win over RCB.
The Bengaluru-based franchise will be out for revenge when they play against the Capitals in Delhi. Ahead of the reverse fixture, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 game.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match details
Match: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 46, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Sunday, April 27, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report
The pitch report will be streamed live from Delhi just before the toss. Generally, the teams batting first have been quite dominant in the matches played at this stadium.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast
The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 34 degrees Celsius during the match hours in Delhi. There is 0% chance of rain, meaning a full 20-over game is on the cards.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs
Delhi Capitals
Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Tristab Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mohit Sharma (Impact Player), Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Dushmantha Chameera.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
