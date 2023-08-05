Liam Livingstone's 5 most expensive knocks around the world 

Star England player Liam Livingstone celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday, August 4. Born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumberland, the right-hander represents Lancashire in domestic cricket and made his international debut for England in 2017.

Livingstone is among the best T20 specialists in the world. Apart from his hard-hitting exploits, he is also one of those rare bowlers who has the ability to offer both off-spin and leg-spin.

In his 42 international matches for England, Livingstone has accumulated 689 runs at a great strike rate of 135.62. The recently turned 30-year-old is a globetrotter when it comes to franchise cricket.

A multi-faceted player with sublime power-hitting, Livingstone gets a lot of attention from franchises all around the globe. He has played for as many as 16 different teams thus far in his career.

On the occasion of Livingstone's 30th birthday, we take a look at five of his best knocks with the bat for England and for franchises around the world.

#5 94* off 58 - Lancashire vs Derbyshire at T20 Blast 2021

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Liam Livingstone began the T20 Blast 2021 edition with a bang when he guided Lancashire to a six-wicket win in the tournament opener against Derbyshire.

After Matthew Parkinson's three-wicket haul restricted Derbyshire to 168/7, Livingstone opened the innings alongside Finn Allen.

Livingstone and Allen stitched up a 53-run opening stand before Allen lost his wicket. Livingstone, however, kept his cool and scripted the chase pretty well.

He worked the angles beautifully on the ground and smashed 10 fours and two sixes. Livingstone remained unbeaten on 94* (off 58 balls) and even hit the winning runs in the last over of the chase.

#4 68* off 23 - Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors at T10 League 2021

The inaugural edition of the T10 League, held in Abu Dhabi in 2021, saw some exhilarating hard-hitting on display.

Liam Livingstone also did his bit as he captained Team Abu Dhabi and ended up as the fourth-highest run-getter with 309 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 210.20.

In his side's second game of the competition, Livingstone went berserk and played his best innings of the 10-over tournament.

After Team Abu Dhabi were put in to bat first, Livingstone stepped onto the crease when Chris Gayle (9) and Paul Stirling (0) lost their wickets early. The Englishman took six balls to get his eye in but then went into his beast mode.

His next 17 balls saw him make 62 runs in total, aided with two fours and as many as eight lusty maximums. Livingstone helped his team reach 132/5 in 10 overs before a collective bowling effort restricted the Northern Warriors to 111/7.

Fittingly, Livingstone was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

#3 94* off 48 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at IPL 2023

Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone for Punjab Kings [Getty Images]

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is known to be a batting paradise. Livingstone made full use of the conditions in one of the two games which were played at the venue during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a clash between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), Livingstone almost pulled off a miraculous run-chase and gave the fans at the stadium sumptuous entertainment.

After being put in to bat first by Shikhar Dhawan, DC rode on a fabulous knock by Rilee Rossouw. The South African hit a magnificent 37-ball 82* and hit six boundaries and as many sixes to help his team pile up 213 runs in the first innings.

Chasing an improbable 214 for victory, Livingstone came in at 50-2 with a further 164 required off 80 balls. He smashed a breathtaking 94* off 48 deliveries.

His knock, which included five boundaries and as many as nine sixes, almost single-handedly won the game for PBKS. However, they eventually fell 15 runs short of DC's total.

Livingstone's brutal hitting brought an improbable equation down to 16 needed off the final three balls until Ishant Sharma held his nerves to deny PBKS victory.

#2 92* off 40 - Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers at the Men's Hundred 2021

Birmingham Phoenix Men v Southern Brave Men - The Hundred Final

Liam Livingstone lit up the inaugural edition of the Men's Hundred competition as he powered his side, the Birmingham Phoenix, to the final.

The batting all-rounder, who also captained his team, ended up as the 'Player of the Tournament' on the back of his magnificent 348 runs (the most) at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 178.46.

Livingstone's most crucial and fantastic innings, however, came at the business end of the tournament when his blistering 92* off 40 helped his team seal the berth in the finals.

In a must-win game against the Northern Superchargers, Birmingham Phoenix had the task to hunt down 144 runs in their innings. Despite losing opener Will Smeed on a golden duck, Livingstone made a mockery of the total and took a toll on the opposition bowlers.

Alongside Finn Allen (42 off 26), Livingstone added 102 runs in the space of only 51 balls. Livingstone was in a punishing mood altogether, reaching his fifty in only 20 balls - the fastest of the competition.

Smashing 10 lusty maximums and three fours, he took his team home in some style, with Birmingham clinching the game with 26 balls to spare.

#1 103 off 43 - England vs Pakistan during a three-match T20I series in 2021

England v Pakistan - First Vitality International T20

2021 was indeed a special year for Livingstone, as he made an impression all around the world before coming up with a career-changing knock for England.

The three-match T20I series, hosted by England against Pakistan, saw the best of Livingstone as he completely tormented the Pakistani bowlers all through the series. He ended up as the 'Player of the Series' as well.

His best knock, however, went in vain as he failed to get enough support from his teammates. In a chase of 233 runs in Nottingham, England found themselves 48/3 before Livingstone took charge of the proceedings.

He came out all guns blazing and started to hit sixes for fun. Taking only 17 balls, he reached his fifty, becoming the fastest England player to hit a fifty in a T20I.

His next fifty runs also took only 25 balls, as Livingstone eventually got to a remarkable hundred in 42 balls — the fastest T20I century by an Englishman as well. When he was in the middle, England were always in a contest to hunt down the improbable target of 233 runs.

However, Livingstone eventually lost his wicket to Shadab Khan, against whom he had struck five towering sixes. After his downfall, there was little fight from the lower order as Pakistan bowled out the England team for 201.

Livingstone, however, left a thundering impression on the visitors, who went on to bottle their 1-0 lead to lose the series 2-1.