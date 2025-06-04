List of players to have won four or more IPL finals ft. Krunal Pandya

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world's biggest franchise cricket league due to the presence of the finest T20 cricketers and the tough contest between 10 teams to claim the silverware. The two-month-long tournament certainly drains energy out of every player, as they look to produce their best and progress in their respective careers.

Some players fail to achieve the dream of winning an IPL title, while some go on to achieve the ultimate glory of lifting the prestigious trophy. For instance, Virat Kohli won his first-ever title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, his teammate Krunal Pandya entered an elite list of players who have secured four titles.

On that note, let's see the players who have won four or more IPL titles so far.

#1 Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu - 6

Rohit Sharma has the joint-most (6) IPL titles. He made his IPL debut in 2008 for Deccan Chargers. In the second season, Rohit garnered 362 runs to help the Chargers lift their maiden trophy.

Then, 'Hitman' switched to the Mumbai Indians in 2011. He was announced as the leader of the franchise mid-way through the 2013 season after Ricky Ponting quit captaincy. Rohit struck gold in his first year, while registering his career-best tally of 538 runs.

Rohit also went on to win the titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 for MI. Under him, MI won 87 out of 157 games.

Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu has also won six IPL titles. The former right-handed batter debuted for Mumbai in 2010 and achieved his first glory in 2013. He then won the titles in 2015 and 2017 for the franchise as well.

Thereafter, Rayudu played a key role in helping CSK win the title in only his first year (2018). The right-hander produced his best-ever tally of 602 runs at a strike rate of 149.75, with a top knock of 100*. Then, he won the titles with CSK in 2021 and 2023 as well.

#2 MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard - 5

MS Dhoni is one of three players to have won the IPL titles on five occasions. He captained Chennai Super Kings from the 2008 season, won his first title in 2010, and then defended it in 2011.

'Captain Cool' also brought glory to the franchise in the 2018, 2021, and 2023 seasons. Notably, Dhoni's best season came in 2018, when he scored 455 runs. Under his leadership, CSK tasted victories in 136 out of 235 matches.

Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut in 2015 for the Mumbai Indians and was a key part of the squad that won the title. He then lifted the titles in 2017, 2019, and 2020. In the 2019 edition, Pandya scored 402 runs and bagged 14 wickets.

Pandya was announced as the Gujarat Titans' captain in 2022. The talented all-rounder contributed a career-best 487 runs and also claimed eight wickets as the Titans won the trophy that year. Notably, he has been captaining Mumbai since the 2024 edition.

Kieron Pollard's IPL debut came in 2010 for Mumbai, and he remained with the franchise until his last appearance in 2022. During this time, the Caribbean hard-hitter played a pivotal role in helping MI win the titles on five occasions (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

Pollard's best all-round performance came in 2013, when he garnered 420 runs and scalped 10 wickets.

#3 Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Lasith Malinga - 4

Krunal Pandya's IPL debut came in the 2016 season for the Mumbai Indians. His first crowning moment happened in 2017, when he scored 243 runs and bagged 10 wickets. Interestingly, Krunal was the top scorer for the side in the final and helped them reach a total, which they defended successfully.

Krunal Pandya also contributed to the franchise's title victories in 2019 and 2020. After playing three seasons for Lucknow Super Giants, he was bought by RCB in the IPL 2025 auction. The bowling all-rounder was terrific with his four-over spell in the final, finishing with figures of 2/17. His efforts helped RCB win their maiden and his fourth IPL title.

Ravindra Jadeja also has four IPL titles to his name. In the inaugural season, Jadeja was a part of the champion Rajasthan Royals team. The veteran all-rounder also won titles in the 2018, 2021, and 2023 seasons.

Notably, Jadeja helped CSK win a thrilling encounter in the IPL 2023 final, when he slammed 10 runs off the last two balls.

Lasith Malinga is another IPL legend who won four IPL titles with Mumbai. The Sri Lankan pacer made his debut for the franchise in 2009 and then won the first title in 2013. He then achieved glory in the 2015, 2017, and 2019 seasons.

It is worth noting that Malinga took 24 wickets to help the Mumbai-based franchise lift the trophy in 2015.

