LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 3 of IPL 2023 vs DC

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seemed on course to finish in the top two in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), but all they eventually managed was an Eliminator appearance which ended in a disappointing loss.

Fresh off an interesting IPL 2023 auction in which they made one massive purchase, LSG will want to go a few steps further this time. KL Rahul and Co. have a decent squad to work with, although it must be said that there are a few holes that can be exploited.

Who will take the field for the Super Giants in their first game of the new season? Here is LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 3 of IPL 2023 against DC.

LSG vs DC: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

There's a very realistic chance that LSG's initial playing XI for the game will feature only three overseas players, given the plethora of all-rounders at their disposal in the Indian department. However, we choose the best overall combination in this article since we don't know the result of the toss.

With Quinton de Kock away on international duty, Kyle Mayers is expected to slot in alongside captain KL Rahul at the top of the order. The duo will need to bat with intent while also accounting for the fact that LSG are unlikely to have much batting depth post No. 8.

Deepak Hooda had an excellent IPL 2022 season and will want to continue from where he left off, while Ayush Badoni will look to convert his obvious promise into tangible end product.

Nicholas Pooran could hold the key to LSG's season. Signed for a whopping ₹16 crore, the southpaw is one of the few players in the side who has the ability to take on both pace and spin. As a left-hander in the lineup, he will be tasked with countering the likes of Axar Patel on Saturday.

Marcus Stoinis wasn't at his best for Lucknow last year, and he will need to finish innings off this time around without fail. With Krunal Pandya for company, the Aussie all-rounder has a lot on his plate.

Avesh Khan, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi will be the lynchpins of the LSG bowling attack. Wood missed the entirety of IPL 2022 and will be keen on having his first full season in the league.

The final spot in the playing XI will go to someone who will have the unenviable task of filling Mohsin Khan's shoes. If LSG want a left-arm option, the experienced Jaydev Unadkat could be the man they go to. The impressive Yash Thakur is in with a shout, too.

It remains to be seen whether Lucknow go with Unadkat or Thakur. They were quite insistent on snapping up the latter at the auction, but the former has had a good run of late in other formats. This one could go either way.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 3 of IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

