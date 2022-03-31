LSG vs CSK, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 7

Match 7 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Both franchises lost their respective opening encounters and will be keen to put up a much-improved performance. While Lucknow lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets, Chennai went down to Kolkata by six wickets.

The batting of both teams let them down in their respective previous matches. LSG stumbled to 29 for 4 before recovering courtesy of half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni. On the other hand, CSK fought back from 61 for 5 to post 131 as MS Dhoni held the innings together with a fifty.

Apart from the teams, the leaders will be under additional pressure as well. Both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were underwhelming in their first matches as captains of their respective franchises. While Rahul has led Punjab before, he did not look at ease against Gujarat. As for Jadeja, he looked under the pump on captaincy debut.

Today's IPL toss result

The Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision to field, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said:

“The ball gets wet in the second innings - that's the only reason, also it's a fresh wicket, grass on it, want to take early wickets.”

LSG have made one change to their playing XI, with Andrew Tye coming in for Mohsin Khan. For CSK, Moeen Ali is back on expected lines while Adam Milne misses out due to a side strain.

LSG vs CSK - Today's Match Playing 11s

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

Today IPL match player list

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav

CSK squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

LSG vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Virender Sharma

TV Umpire: Yeshwant Barde

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

