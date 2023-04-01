LSG vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will take place later tonight in IPL 2023. The Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host this match. The beautiful stadium will play host to an IPL match for the first time in the tournament's history.

The Lucknow Super Giants joined the IPL last year along with the Gujarat Titans. LSG finished third in the IPL 2022 points table, but failed to make it past the Eliminator match. The KL Rahul-led outfit will aim to win their maiden IPL trophy this year.

Ahead of LSG's opening game of IPL 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head stats against DC.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

The Lucknow Super Giants lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Delhi Capitals by 2-0. The two franchises met twice during the previous season, with LSG emerging victorious on both occasions.

Quinton de Kock's half-century helped the Lucknow Super Giants beat the Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their first meeting. In the reverse fixture, KL Rahul's half-century guided LSG to a six-run win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here is a short summary of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

LSG vs DC head-to-head record in Lucknow

The head-to-head record between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals in IPL matches at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium stands at 0-0. The two teams met in Maharashtra twice last season. They are yet to clash in Lucknow.

The pitch in Lucknow helps the spinners. Both teams have some top-quality spinners in their squads, which is why fans should expect a closely contested match tonight in IPL 2023.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 2 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL matches

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals face-off has taken place only twice in the IPL so far. Both matches have ended in LSG's favor.

In the first match, DC posted 149/3 in 20 overs, thanks to a 34-ball 61 from Prithvi Shaw. Chasing 150 for a win, LSG won the game in 19.4 overs, with Quinton de Kock scoring 80 runs.

In the next meeting between the two sides, KL Rahul's 55-ball 71 guided LSG to 195/3 in 20 overs. DC tried their best to pull off a win, but eventually fell short by six runs.

Here's a summary of those two encounters:

LSG (195/3) beat DC (189/7) by 6 runs, May 1, 2022. LSG (155/4) beat DC (149/3) by 6 wickets, Apr 7, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes