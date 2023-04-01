LSG vs DC memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the third match of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 1). The match took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After being put in to bat first, LSG got off to a sedate start, with KL Rahul (8 off 12 balls) struggling to rotate the strike. Chetan Sakariya dismissed him in the fourth over to reduce Lucknow to 19/1.

Kyle Mayers (73) switched gears after Rahul's dismissal and counter-attacked to up the ante. His onslaught ensured that Lucknow overcame their poor start and went on to provide a platform for a big total. Axar Patel cleaned him up in the 12th over to give DC a timely breakthrough. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni's cameos pushed the total to 193/6.

Mark Wood then wreaked havoc with the ball and destroyed the Delhi Capitals' top order. He bowled north of 140 kmph consistently and picked up a five-wicket haul to help LSG register a convincing victory. Only David Warner hit a half-century and put on a fight for the Capitals.

DC skipper Warner reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"It was a bit of a challenge. We had some early momentum with the fast bowlers, they bowled very well in the powerplay. A few dropped catches and the momentum shifted there but you can't take anything away from Lucknow. They batted very very well."

He added:

"I thought 170 was par but they did an exceptional job. Momentum is a big thing in this game. Don't take it away from Woody, he's an exceptional bowler and he showed his true talent tonight and his experience. I feel on this wicket you're playing on two different surfaces from either end. We started very well. Our bowlers bowled exceptionally well.

SRH will take on RR in the next IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

