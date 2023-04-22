LSG vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 30 

The 30th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Gujarat Titians (GT) edge out the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven runs at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

The afternoon game saw visiting skipper Hardik Pandya win the toss and elect to bat first. The dry surface brought upon a rather sluggish batting effort from GT, with LSG setting the tone early on by dismissing Shubman Gill for a duck.

Hardik led from the front and played a crucial knock after taking quite a while to settle down. The GT skipper scored his first fifty of the season in the process. Spin played a major part as Gujarat managed only 135-6 in their 20 overs.

LSG openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers were cautious against the new ball, but they took on the attack after settling down. A solid powerplay yielding 53 runs set the platform for the chase.

Rahul led the chasing effort from the front and scored a fifty as well. However, things took a wild turn in the death overs after GT clawed their way into the contest after a couple of quiet overs.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bowled the final two overs under pressure to defend their paltry total and hand GT their third consecutive win over LSG in the IPL.

On that note, here are the three biggest moments from the low-scoring thriller in Lucknow, which saw GT record their third successive away win in IPL 2023.

#1 Naveen-ul-Haq's athletic effort to dismiss Abhinav Manohar

GT were looking to build a platform for the finishers to capitalize on. Hardik Pandya, coming in at No. 3 in the absence of Sai Sudharsan, stitched together a partnership with Wriddhiman Saha for the second wicket.

Abhinav Manohar came in next once the partnership was broken in a bid to spruce up the run rate, which was hovering around the seven-run mark at the halfway stage of the match.

The right-handed batter tried to go bog after getting the hang of the proceedings. He tried to take on Amit Mishra in the 12th over but was outfoxed by the veteran. Manohar could only produce a shot over extra cover against the loopy ball.

However, the fielder in question still had some work to do in terms of getting into position in time and timing his dive to perfection. Naveen ul-Haq came sprinting in and dove full length to claim the catch by the boundary ropes.

#2 Krunal Pandya dismisses Shubman Gill for a duck

LSG skipper KL Rahul introduced spin as early as the second over itself in the form of Krunal Pandya. The move paid off as the left-arm spinner dismissed key batter Shubman Gill for a duck.

The young opener tried to chip a tossed-up ball by Krunal, but his uppish effort through the toe end of the bat was safely pouched by Ravi Bishnoi at long off.

The early breakthrough set the tempo for LSG, who did not let the GT batting unit settle at any stage of the first innings.

#3 GT claiming four wickets in four balls in the final over

The points were arguably already in LSG's name, with only 30 runs required off the final five overs. However, the home side plotted their own downfall with 12 runs to be chased down in the final over.

Mohit Sharma was entrusted with bowling the final over and he did a splendid job of it. The right-arm pacer dismissed KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis off successive deliveries before Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda were run out off the next two balls.

Mohit nailed his yorkers and left LSG with no chance of getting the remaining runs as GT completed their unbelievable turnaround.

