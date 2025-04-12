LSG vs GT, IPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action today as they travel to Lucknow to play against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The much-awaited fixture will be played in the afternoon at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Saturday, April 12.

GT became the first team to win four back-to-back encounters at IPL 2025 after they managed to beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous clash. Meanwhile, LSG have also beaten the likes of SunRisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and the Kolkata Knight Riders to keep themselves in the hunt.

Before the LSG vs GT clash kicks off, let us discuss and dissect how the pitch at the Ekana Stadium might play out on Saturday.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, IPL records

The Ekana Stadium has hosted as many as 16 IPL games thus far, with nine of those encounters seeing the toss-winning captains ending up on the winning side. There are multiple pitches at the venue, with the black soil surface being the most used. Below are all the important IPL stats you need to know:

IPL matches played: 16

Won by teams batting first: 8

Won by teams batting second: 7

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs DC, 2023

Highest team total: 235/6 - KKR vs LSG, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - LSG vs RCB, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 177/2 - PBKS vs LSG, 2025

Average first innings score: 168.1

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Pitch report

Just two days after the LSG vs GT clash, the Ekana Stadium will host another match (vs CSK on April 14). Hence, the pitch curator has prepared two separate surfaces before this game. One of them is black soil, and the other is a mixed one.

Most likely, the LSG vs GT match will be played on the black soil surface, where the spinners are expected to rule the roost. The perfect time to bat would be in the powerplay overs. The average first-innings score here at IPL 2025 is 187, a high from its traditional low-scoring affairs.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Last IPL match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scripted a nervy win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous game at the Ekana Stadium. Their batters set it up with a superb 200+ run total in the first innings.

Batting first, both Aiden Markram (53) and Mitchell Marsh (60) hammered half-centuries. Ayush Badoni (30) and David Miller (27) also piled some misery.

Skipper Hardik Pandya was the only bright spot in the bowling for MI as he took his career-best 5/36 in the process. However, he couldn't finish the match with the bat.

Chasing 204, MI lost Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton early before Suryakumar Yadav played an exciting innings of 67 (43). However, Tilak Varma struggled. In fact, after his painstaking 25 off 23, MI decided to retire him out.

However, the move didn't make any difference as LSG clinched the match by 12 runs.

