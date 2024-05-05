LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 5, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 53rd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5.

Lucknow Super Giants registered their sixth win of the season in their last game, defeating Mumbai Indians by four wickets. LSG opted to bowl first and restricted MI to 144/7 with Mohsin Khan taking two wickets. In reply, LSG chased down the target in 19.2 overs where Marcus Stoinis scored a fifty off 45 balls.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders also defeated Mumbai in the last game. Batting first, they lost five wickets for 57 within seven overs. However, Venkatesh Iyer (70) and impact sub Manish Pandey (42) built a strong 83-run partnership which helped them set a modest target of 170 runs.

In reply, they bowled out MI for 145 where Mithcell Starc took a four-for while Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell picked up two wickets each.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming LSG vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Vaibhav Arora (KKR) - 6.5 credits

Vaibhav Arora of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Vaibhav Arora went wicketless in the previous match against Mumbai Indians. However, he has bowled effectively in the last five games, claiming nine wickets.

Vaibhav has played two games against LSG and has taken three wickets. He will be eager to add a couple more wickets in the upcoming game.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 8.5 credits

Nicholas Pooran of LSG (Credits: IPL)

Nicholas Pooran has been a reliable middle-order batter for the Lucknow Super Giants. He has produced 305 runs in 10 games at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 160.52.

Pooran had scored 45 runs off 32 balls in the last meeting against KKR, featuring two fours and four sixes. Thus, he is expected to perform similarly in the upcoming game as well.

#1 Mohsin Khan (LSG) - 7.5 credits

Mohsin Khan of LSG (Credits: IPL)

Mohsin Khan has been in good form this season. He has secured nine wickets in seven games while being quite expensive with the ball.

Mohsin has a fine track record against KKR, having picked up six wickets in four games. He has been performing well for Lucknow, chipping in with six wickets in the last five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback