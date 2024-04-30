LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 30, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 48th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 30.

Lucknow Super Giants suffered their fourth in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting first, they posted 196 runs, with KL Rahul (76) and Deepak Hooda (50) scoring half-centuries. However, Rajasthan achieved the target in 19 overs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are coming off a 10-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC), who set a massive 257-run target. In reply, Tilak Varma led the scoring with a 63-run knock. However, his and Hardik Pandya's brisk 46 off 24 balls couldn't rescue Mumbai from falling short by a narrow margin.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming LSG vs MI Dream11 match.

#3 Yash Thakur (LSG) - 7.5 credits

Yash Thakur of LSG (Credits: IPL)

Yash Thakur has been in decent form this season, claiming 10 wickets in eight matches. He has been impressive against Mumbai Indians with five wickets in just two matches, including a three-wicket haul.

Yash also has a fine record at Ekana Crciket Staidum, chipping in 11 wickets in just six matches. Thus, he will be an important differential pick for your LSG vs MI Dream11 teams.

#2 Gerald Coetzee (MI) - 8.5 credits

Gerald Coetzee of MI (Credits: IPL)

Gerald Coetzee has been one of the key bowlers from the Mumbai Indians’ bowling unit. He has secured 12 wickets in eight matches, including a season-best 4/34.

Coetzee is a left-arm pacer who can be a threat to the right-handed studded lineup of the Lucknow Super Giants. He missed his previous game due to a stomach ache and is expected to return to the playing 11, replacing Luke Wood.

#1 Amit Mishra (LSG) - 6.5 credits

Amit Mishra of LSG (Credits: IPL)

LSG's experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra played his first 2024 IPL game in the last match against Rajasthan. He picked up a wicket in two overs while conceding 20 runs.

Amit has notable records against Mumbai Indians. He has secured 25 wickets in 22 matches while in the last five games, he has managed 11 wickets, including a three and four-wicket haul.

