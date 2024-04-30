LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 30, 2024

On Tuesday, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 48th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG have had a mixed campaign so far in the 2024 IPL. They have lost four out of nine games and are ranked fifth in the points table with 10 points to their name. They lost their most recent game against the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

On the other hand, MI have not been up to the mark this season. They lost their last encounter against the Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. MI are languishing in the ninth position on the points table with just three wins in nine matches.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the LSG vs MI Dream11 match.

#3 Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - 8.0 credits

Marcus Stoinis of LSG (Credits: IPL)

Marcus Stoinis has been a consistent performer for LSG with both the bat and ball. He has scored 254 runs so far in the tournament and taken three wickets in four innings.

Stoinis has been impressive against the Mumbai Indians in the last two games. He has mustered 129 runs, including an unbeaten 89-run knock. Overall, he has secured 12 wickets in 14 matches and scored 250 runs against Mumbai.

#2 Rohit Sharma (MI) - 9.0 credits

Rohit Sharma of MI (Credits: IPL)

After his unbeaten century against the Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma has underperformed in the last two games. However, he has scored 311 runs in nine matches at an impressive average of 38.87.

Rohit, who is celebrating his birthday today, has smashed 192 runs, including a 111* knock, in the last three games at the Ekana Stadium. Thus, he will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain in your LSG vs MI Dream11 teams.

#1 KL Rahul (MI) - 9.0 credits

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants (Credits: IPL)

KL Rahul has been the most consistent batter for the Lucknow Super Giants. He has smashed 378 runs in nine matches at an excellent average of 42. He has scored two out of three fifties in the last two matches at the venue.

Rahul has been outstanding against the Mumbai Indians in the last two games, smashing two unbeaten 103-run knocks. He has hammered 867 runs against MI at a remarkable average of 86.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback