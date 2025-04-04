LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 4. It is the second consecutive home game for LSG. They played against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on April 1.

PBKS surprised LSG by pulling off the most successful run-chase in IPL matches hosted by Lucknow. The Kings comfortably chased down a 172-run target with eight wickets in hand.

MI will be keen to hand LSG their second home defeat of IPL 2025. Before the match begins in Lucknow, here are some key things to know.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Match 16, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Friday, April 4, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan was not happy with the surface offered for the match against PBKS. If the curators listen to LSG, a different type of pitch could be on offer for the upcoming game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

The wind speed will be around 10 km/h in Lucknow during the match hours. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius. There is 0% chance of rain at night in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad (Impact Player), Digvesh Singh, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav and Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

