LSG vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Rohit Sharma has been facing up against a couple of former Mumbai Indians (MI) players at the toss in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). This time around, it'll be two cricketers from the same family in consecutive games.

After brushing aside Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) on the back of a power-packed batting display, Rohit will now take on Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Lucknow are themselves on the back of a win in a high-scoring thriller, but the venue for this contest will present its set of challenges.

The Ekana Stadium hasn't been batting-friendly at all, with spinners generally dictating the progress of matches. Spin hasn't been MI's strong suit in IPL 2023 even though Piyush Chawla has had his best-ever campaign in the league, with Kumar Kartikeya and Hrithik Shokeen struggling for consistency.

Venue and teams aside, this is a clash that will have a massive impact on the top two spots. The Titans have already sealed their berth in Qualifier 1 after beating the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and only one spot remains. Apart from MI and LSG, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are also in the hunt.

If LSG lose, they will not be able to finish in the top two. In fact, even their playoff hopes could take a hit, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) breathing down their neck. On the other hand, if MI lose, they will still stand a chance of reaching Qualifier 1 but their future won't be in their hands anymore.

In a positive sign for the home side, they've beaten Mumbai in both of their clashes so far in the IPL while defending totals. They haven't met this season yet, though, and IPL 2023 has proven to be a highly unpredictable tournament.

Which team will triumph on Tuesday, May 16, and move towards a top-two finish?

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI Match Prediction: Top-two spot on the line as fickle venue beckons

Piyush Chawla has been MI's lead spinner in IPL 2023

Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock can be tied down by off-spin, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see MI bring in Shokeen. If they don't want to sacrifice a batter or a pacer, either Tim David or Tilak Varma (if he returns to the side) could be used in the powerplay.

Mumbai need to bolster their spin attack. Chawla has been excellent, but Kartikeya has blown hot and cold. While the left-arm spinner is bound to feature against the Super Giants, Rohit will need at least one more option.

LSG, meanwhile, will turn to their big guns once again. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran played valuable cameos in the previous game, but the rest of the batters need to step up and surround them well. Prerak Mankad seems well-suited to No. 3, but the likes of Krunal Pandya will have to come to the party.

This IPL 2023 contest is practically impossible to call. LSG have a better spin attack, but they'll be up against a power-packed MI batting lineup. Lucknow don't have a great record at home and could be slight underdogs for this game.

Prediction: MI to win Match 63 of IPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 63 of IPL 2023? LSG MI 3 votes