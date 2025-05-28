LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Lucknow Super Giants suffered their eighth defeat of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 27, against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow. Despite scoring 227 runs in the first innings, LSG lost the match against RCB by six wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

The Super Giants posted 227/3 on the board in 20 overs, thanks to an excellent century from captain Rishabh Pant. In reply, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on a brilliant partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma to reach 230/4 in 18.4 overs.

Jitesh Sharma stole the show with an unbelievable knock of 85* runs from 33 balls. Here's a look at the scorecard, top stats, and award winners from the IPL 2025 clash between LSG and RCB.

List of all award winners in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

RCB captain Jitesh Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his 85-run knock under pressure. Sharma whacked eight fours and six sixes during his incredible inning at the Ekana Stadium.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the awards for the most fours, most sixes, and highest fantasy points in the match. Meanwhile, RCB's Nuwan Thushara also won one award. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Jitesh Sharma (Strike rate of 257.58)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rishabh Pant (8 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Rishabh Pant

Most Fours in the Match: Rishabh Pant (11 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Nuwan Thushara

Player of the Match: Jitesh Sharma (85 off 33 balls).

LSG vs RCB scorecard

Rishabh Pant played his best knock of IPL 2025 after coming out to bat at number three against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Lucknow Super Giants captain smashed an unbeaten 61-ball 118*, laced with 11 fours and eight maximums. His knock inspired LSG to 227/3 in 20 overs.

Nuwan Thushara emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The right-arm fast bowler returned with impressive figures of 1/26 in his spell of four overs.

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli notched up a magnificent half-century, scoring 54 runs off 30 balls. Mayank Agarwal played a handy cameo of 41* runs off 23 deliveries, while captain Jitesh Sharma destroyed the LSG bowling unit by aggregating 85* runs off 33 balls. Liam Livingstone got out for a golden duck. Even Rajat Patidar failed to make an impact.

Will O'Rourke scalped the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone off back-to-back deliveries. However, the LSG fast bowler leaked 74 runs in his four-over spell. Digvesh Singh took a wicket, but it turned out to be a no-ball.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

Jitesh Sharma smacked his maiden IPL half-century and won his first match as IPL captain. Here are some other stats coming out from the 70th match of IPL 2025:

RCB pulled off their highest successful run-chase in IPL history. Overall, this was the third highest successful chase in IPL history. Rishabh Pant scored his second IPL century. Both of his IPL hundreds have ended in a losing cause.

