5 reasons why Sourav Ganguly was a great leader

Saurabh Srivastava
08 Jul 2018, 12:46 IST

Young Yuvraj Singh standing with his captain Sourav Ganguly during ICC Champions Trophy 2002

Sourav Ganguly, the man who wrote numerous memorable tales during his glorious career, and changed the course of Indian cricket, celebrates his 46th birthday today. Sourav - the captain always outshone Sourav - the batsman, but his records show how good he was with the bat too. Having scored a century at Lord's on his debut, Dada smashed 18,575 international runs to become the third highest run-scorer for India.

1. Fought for his players:

A great captain is the one who fights for his players. Like a belligerent warrior, Ganguly was famous for backing his players positively. As a consequence, the player gave his best shot in repaying that faith and played like a champion. Ganguly's leadership style commanded respect. He backed his players and molded India into a self-assured unit.