5 reasons why Sourav Ganguly was a great leader
Sourav Ganguly, the man who wrote numerous memorable tales during his glorious career, and changed the course of Indian cricket, celebrates his 46th birthday today. Sourav - the captain always outshone Sourav - the batsman, but his records show how good he was with the bat too. Having scored a century at Lord's on his debut, Dada smashed 18,575 international runs to become the third highest run-scorer for India.
1. Fought for his players:
A great captain is the one who fights for his players. Like a belligerent warrior, Ganguly was famous for backing his players positively. As a consequence, the player gave his best shot in repaying that faith and played like a champion. Ganguly's leadership style commanded respect. He backed his players and molded India into a self-assured unit.