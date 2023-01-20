Mankading: "It's like coriander” to “there will be blood” - Who said what about the non-striker run-out debate

Mankading attempts - bowlers trying to run out non-strikers for backing up too far - have been on the rise in recent days. There was a massive controversy in the BBL match between the Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades on January 3. Stars skipper Adam Zampa tried to run out Tom Rogers for stepping out of his crease prematurely.

The decision, however, was not given in favor of the bowler as he completed his follow-through and then went back to try and attempt the run out. Following the confusion, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the guardians of cricket laws, issued a statement, clarifying that the right decision was made. They also tweaked the wording of the law pertaining to the run-out of a batter at the non-striker's end to try and clear up the confusion.

Mankading made its presence felt in the U19 T20 World Cup as well. Pakistan’s Zaib-un-Nisa sent back Rwanda’s Shakila Niyomuhoza using the mode of dismissal that is now legal as per ICC laws. Also, during an India-Sri Lanka ODI, Rohit Sharma withdrew an appeal after Mohammed Shami attempted to run out Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end.

While running out a non-striker if the batter moves out of his crease too soon is very much within the rules, the cricket fraternity is split over the rising incidents of Mandaking. Here’s a compilation of who is saying what in the big debate.

“To get two or three meters out of the crease is also stealing” - Gordon Greenidge

The Ravichandran Ashwin-Jos Buttler incident in the IPL. Pic: BCCI

West Indies batting legend Gordon Greenidge admitted that Mankading is not a pleasant mode of dismissal.

He, however, questioned the spirit of the cricket debate over the controversy, stating that batters taking undue advantage is unfair. Speaking to reporters in Delhi recently, Greenidge commented:

“I suppose it (Mankading) is not a pleasant way for anyone to lose their wicket and some are saying it’s not within the sport of the game. But I think to get two or three meters out of the crease is also stealing, so what do you do? It is said that you can inform the umpire this is happening and should he continue, then you have the right to get the batsman out.

“On the part of the batsman, I don’t think it is rightful for that person to steal two or three meters while the bowlers get punished for marginally overstepping. Play within the rules of the game that we have to do, and hopefully, these things will not happen too often.”

The former West Indies opener expressed confidence that the authorities will probably introduce some kind of rule to curb Mankading in the near future.

“I’m completely in favour of Mankading. It’s in the Law” - Arjun Tendulkar

Goa all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar. Pic: Mumbai Indians

According to all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, who represents Goa in the Ranji Trophy, there is nothing wrong with Mankading since it is within the rules.

He, however, added that he himself wouldn’t do it since it is difficult for him to stop while bowling and take the bails off. Arjun told Cricketnext during an interview:

“I’m completely in favor of Mankading. It’s in the Law. For the people who say it’s against the spirit of the game, I disagree. I personally won’t do it because I can’t stop and remove the bails in my run up. It’s too much effort and I won’t waste my energy in it but if someone does it, I’m in favour of it.”

Arjun's legendary father, Sachin Tendulkar, has also been supportive of batters being run out at the non-striker’s end if they back up too early.

“Duty of the umpire to declare a player out” - Ashwin on the Shami-Shanaka incident

Mohammed Shami attempts to run out Dasun Shanaka.

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has always been a big supporter of the ‘Mankad’. He has vocally backed those who have used the mode of dismissal. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he also supported Mohammed Shami over trying to run out Dasun Shanaka during the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

Shami appealed for the wicket, but skipper Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal. At the post-match presentation, the Indian captain explained that he did not want a batter to get out on 98 in that fashion. Disagreeing with Rohit, Ashwin opined:

"When Shanaka was on 98, Shami ran him out in the non-striker’s end, and he appealed too. Rohit withdrew that appeal. So many people tweeted about that immediately. If you ask for an LBW appeal or a caught-behind appeal, nobody will check with the captain on whether they are sure about the appeal. They will give him out if the bowler appeals, and that is the end of it.

“See, even if one fielder appeals, it is the duty of the umpire to declare a player out if he is out. So, I find it very surprising to have so many taboos surrounding this mode of dismissal. But the entire dismissal is regarding what the bowler does, right? The right of making that dismissal or making that appeal or making that decision lies with the bowler, right.”

Ashwin also drew an analogy with a batter walking out after nicking the ball, pointing out that the captain won’t ask the player why he did the same. The off-spinner urged for fairer treatment of bowlers in the game.

“There will be blood” - Mark Butcher issues gory warning

Charlie Dean (left) reacts after being run out by Deepti Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

According to former England batter Mark Butcher, if Mankading starts becoming a common practice, amateur games (in England) that are often self-officiated could see rising incidents of violence.

Issuing a strict warning against making the mode of dismissal a habit, he told the Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast:

“You can argue until you’re blue in the face that it’s in the laws and you’re within your rights to do so. And I may have used this analogy before about something else, but it’s the idea that you’re absolutely within your rights to sleep with your best mate’s ex-wife minutes after they’ve split up, but don’t complain if you get punched in the face for it.

“The game has always been played on the basis that there will be a bit of good sportsmanship. Otherwise, we will not be sharing jugs in the bar, type thing. And if this starts happening up and down the land there will be blood - I’m telling you that now.”

A massive controversy erupted in Lord’s last year after India Women all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England Women batter Charlie Dean for backing up too far. The dismissal saw the visitors complete a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series.

Venkatesh Prasad’s dig at Mark Waugh over Mankading in Women’s U19 T20 World Cup

Zaib-un-Nisa effected a run-out at the non-striker's end against Rwanda at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad took a dig at former Australian batter Mark Waugh over the latter’s views on Mankading.

Commenting on a video on Twitter of Pakistan pacer Zaib-un-Nisa running out a Rwanda batter, Waugh said:

“The worst thing is it seems that teams are using it as a deliberate planned way to get a wicket."

To this, Prasad replied:

“Yes right, Bowlers planning to get a player out by legal means is the worst thing. Batsman wanting to take unfair advantage by not staying back in the crease is the best thing."

The MCC has urged batters to stay in their crease until the bowler delivers the ball to avoid such kind of dismissals.

“It's got to be stamped out of the game” - Brian Lara backs Adam Zampa over Mankading attempt

Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa attempted to run out Tom Rogers at the non-striker's end.

West Indies legend Brian Lara backed Zampa after he drew some flak over attempting to run out the non-striker for backing up too far during a BBL game. Lara and Zampa were part of the commentary team during a game between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder.

Throwing his weight behind the Aussie leggie, the former West Indies captain opined:

"As a batter, I honestly don't think that I've ever stepped out of my crease unless I see the ball travelling out of the bowler's hand. You just need to see a yard of the delivery coming out and then you can leave your crease.

"You're telling the bowler that if he goes across the line by a centimetre that's illegal ... but you're allowed to go down the track three or four yards and take that advantage? I say, 'Adam, run him out' that's what I think. It's got to be stamped out of the game, these players have to understand that they've got to stay in their crease."

Zampa's Stars teammate Hilton Cartwright made a hilarious observation over the run-out controversy and the subsequent debate. He stated:

"It's like coriander, you either love it or you hate it. I'm all for the Mankad. I actually ran over and supported Zamps in what he did. The way the umpires dealt with it was perfect. We're allowed to ask the question and it went upstairs and the right decision was made in the end.”

We surely won’t ‘run out’ of opinions as far as the Mankading debate is concerned!

