Not falling under sportsmanship, cheating, and unethical are a few words associated with Mankading. Even though Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) amended the Mankading rules, which came into effect on October 1st, 2022, there lacks a good image linked with the most controversial rule in cricket history.

While the old rule is that if the non-striker leaves their ground before the bowler releases the ball, the bowler may try to run them out. If the attempt is successful or not, the ball does not count as one of the six deliveries in the over. As per the new rule, it is now considered a legitimate run-out rather than being classified as an unfair play. This means that the dismissal of a non-striker in this way will be treated as a regular run-out.

The new laws have reclassified Mankading as a legitimate run-out. This change reflects the belief that mankading is a valid tactic and that non-strikers should be responsible for their actions. The revision has moved this rule from the "unfair play" section to the "run-out" section of the Playing Conditions.

Yet, considered unfair by many, we have come across a list of Mankading incidents. Let's take a look at the top three of them:

Top Mankading Incidents which led to huge debate

3) Deepti Sharma to Charlie Dean

England Women v India Women - 3rd Royal London ODI

Deepti Sharma's run-out to England's Charlie Dean helped India bag a victory in a three-match ODI series in September 2022. However, the controversial run-out sparked debate across the cricket world.

While the bowler received criticism on a large scale, many came to show support for her, penning out the updated MCC rules regarding Mankading. India's off-spin delight, playing within the rules of the game, targetted Charlie, who was at the non-striker's end and ran before the bowler released the ball.

2) Noor Ahmed to Mohammad Huraira

Noor Ahmed after mankading Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira

Pakistan comfortably won their Under-19 World Cup 2019/20 quarter-final match against Afghanistan in Benoni. But controversy arose when Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad dismissed Pakistan's star batter, Mohammad Huraira, through Mankading.

During the second innings, in the 28th over, left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad was preparing to bowl the fifth ball of his over when he noticed that Pakistani batter Mohammad Huraira was out of his crease. Instead of delivering the ball, Ahmed "mankaded" Huraira, running him out. Huraira was batting well and had scored 64 runs at the time of his dismissal, which was a blow to Pakistan's chances.

Despite this setback, they were able to recover and eventually won the match by six wickets.

1) Ravichandran Ashwin to Jos Buttler

Ravichandran Ashwin mankades Buttler during IPL 2019

Jos Buttler's dismissal caused controversy during Kings XI Punjab's 14-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2019. Buttler, England's wicketkeeping batter, was run out by Ravichandran Ashwin while backing up at the non-striker's end.

Buttler was dismissed through "mankading" by Ashwin when he had scored 69 runs off 43 balls. Ashwin, the Kings captain, noticed that Buttler was out of his crease at the non-striker's end and removed the bails before delivering the ball. While this dismissal is legal, it is considered by some to go against the "spirit of the game" and sparked a huge debate in the cricketing fraternity.

