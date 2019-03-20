×
Max Life Insurance announces partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Press Release
NEWS
Business
19   //    20 Mar 2019, 17:58 IST

19th March 2019: Max Life Insurance today announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming T20 season. As a part of the partnership, Max Life Insurance will be the official life insurance partner of the Bengaluru team for T20 League.

T20 league has witnessed a wide range of commercial partnerships across teams. However, there have been few partnerships that highlight important life events such as life risks through an association with the game. The cricketing ground has often witnessed fatal injuries to players and over the years cricketing gear has become more sophisticated to provide on-ground protection to the players. However, there is a need to bring in greater awareness about protecting against the risks these players face in their personal lives. This partnership between Max Life Insurance and RCB will not only inspire their cricketers but also their large fan base to consider protection against risks in their lives.

Speaking on the partnership, Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director & CEO, Max Life Insurance said“India is a young country and T20 offers a great platform to connect with the youth. The partnership of Max Life with Royal Challengers Bangalore is aimed at reaching out to the youth in an impactful manner through their diverse and dynamic fan base. The recent India Protection Quotient survey conducted by with Kantar IMRB across India has revealed that only 17% of youth own term insurance, which is one of the cheapest forms of life insurance. As life insurance partners of the team, we hope to increase awareness around protection with the youth and drive the message to build a more protected nation.”

In a recent study conducted by Max Life Insurance, termed as the India Protection Quotient, it was found that urban India’s term insurance uptake was at a mere 21%. Despite being one of the cheapest forms of life insurance, consumers in India are slow to adopt term insurance. India Protection Quotient is a three-dimensional metric to analyze, level of life insurance awareness; ownership and mental preparedness around protection.

Speaking on the partnership, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore stated, “While protection of players is taken care of in many ways, the financial manifestation is something that needs to be given equal thought to. We are happy to be partnering with Max Life Insurance, a life insurer that also has one of the best claims paid ratio currently in the country. We aim to drive the message of the importance of financial protection through this partnership.”

The India Protection Quotient survey had also revealed that for more than 50% of urban Indian, the biggest fears related to the demise of the breadwinner are financial insecurity and impact on their current lifestyle. The threat perception gets further increased due to a feeling of inadequacy of funds. More than one third (36%) of urban Indians feel that their savings would last less than a year if critical illness or death was to befall. More than one-fifth of the population feels they have no one to support them in the event of critical illness or death.

The partnership between Max Life and Royal Challengers Bangalore aims to draw the attention of fans and public alike, to the importance and criticality of financial protection in today’s world. Royal Challengers Bangalore will play Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23rd to kick start the 12th edition of Indian Premier League.

About Max Life Insurance (www.maxlifeinsurance.com)

Max Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in India, is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Ltd. and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max group, which is a leading Indian multi-business corporation, while Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is a member of MS&AD Insurance group, which is amongst the leading insurers in the world. Max Life Insurance has a vision to be the most admired life insurance company by securing the financial future of its customers.

Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive long term savings, protection and retirement solutions through its high quality agency distribution and multi-channel distribution partners. A financially stable company with a strong track record over the last 18 years, Max Life Insurance offers superior investment expertise. The company has a strong customer-centric approach focused on need-based sales and quality service delivered through its superior human capital. 

During the financial year 2017-18, Max Life Insurance achieved gross written premium of Rs. 12,501 crore and had sum assured in force of Rs. 5,11,541 crore. As on 31st March 2018, the Company had Rs. 52,237 crore of assets under management (AUM) and a share capital including reserves and surplus of Rs. 2,689 crore. The Company has more than 32 lakh customers serviced by its 10,226 employees and 54,791 agent advisors through 210 offices across the country.

