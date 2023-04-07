Create

"MI blood" - Twitter erupts after Krunal Pandya’s all-round show helps LSG beat SRH in IPL 2023

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 07, 2023 23:51 IST
Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya scalped three wickets and then scored 34 off 23 against SRH.

Krunal Pandya shone with his all-round performance as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2023 at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 7.

The left-arm spinner first finished with figures of 18/3 in his three overs. It included the prized scalp of Aiden Markram and openers Mayank Agarwal and Anmolpreet Singh.

Chasing 122, Pandya then starred with the bat, scoring 34 off just 23 balls at a strike rate of 147.83, which included a maximum and four boundaries. The left-hander also shared a 55-run partnership with LSG skipper KL Rahul to recover the hosts from 45/2.

Fans on Twitter reacted hilariously to Krunal Pandya’s all-around performance against SRH in IPL 2023. One tweeted:

"Krunal Pandya, MI blood."
Krunal pandya Mi blood 😭😭😭

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Krunal Pandya in this match vs SRH:•With the ball: 4-0-18-3•With the bat: 34(23).What a All-round performance by Krunal Pandya, outstanding! https://t.co/vHzKKsAmoZ
Top game for Krunal Pandya. Outstanding bowling and a knock that has put the result of this game beyond doubt. Throw back to his early days in the IPL when he turned in many an impactful all-round show #LSGvsSRH #IPL2023
@mufaddal_vohra Bhai jisne krunal Pandya ko dream 11 me captain bna diya wo kuch bhi kr skta life me
Krunal Pandya as no.4 for World cup with bowling option too. Only haters will say no https://t.co/jPu6C2u1vl
King KRUNAL PANDYA 🙇‍♂️👏#KrunalPandya #LSGvsSRH #CricketTwitter #IPL https://t.co/WHpUn9MzFi
Krunal pandya is the only player mi haven't replaced fully and are struggling lol
#KrunalPandya Day ! #LSGvsSRH
Kya ho gaya Shardul Thakur aur Krunal Pandya ko 😅Ek dum se form mein aa gaye 😂😂#LSGvsSRH #KrunalPandya #LordShardul #IPLonJioCinema #CricketTwitter #TATAIPL
@IPL @krunalpandya24 What a spell by Krunal Pandya 👏👏
Other All-rounders when Krunal pandya walks-in #SRHvLSG #LSGvsSRH https://t.co/EGXYqgSGHe

"Everything is hard-earned" - Krunal Pandya after his all-round show against SRH

Krunal Pandya sounded pleased with his all-round performance against SRH after being named Player of the Match. He credited his hard work over the last few months for his success. The spinner also shut down his critics by mentioning his exceptional delivery to get rid of Markram.

Speaking on the post-match show, he said:

"Very good day at the office I can say. Both (what he enjoyed more?). Runs, wickets - everything is hard-earned. Everything is special. More right-handers in their lineup - knew I would be bowling four overs."

He added:

"This year I'm in a good headspace. Once you have clarity up there, things fall in places. I'm very process-driven, don't think about results. Was just playing white-ball formats. What happened last two-three years was I kept getting wider and wider. Whatever I did in the last 3-4 months is coming out really well. People say I don't turn the ball, so that answers it I guess (Markram wicket)."

Krunal further spoke about his significance with the bat for LSG in IPL 2023.

"I'm trying to recollect how I played in the first 4-5 years in IPL, where I was batting at four for MI. Trying to find that rhythm and consistency. Having the clarity helps. I'm okay with any track. Don't mind if I get a MoM."

He dedicated his Player of the Match award to his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

"Want to dedicate this to my wife. She has been a constant support."

