MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a match at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025 on May 21. It is a do-or-die game for DC, who have 13 points in the standings right now. A defeat against MI will end DC's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other side, MI also need a win to bolster their chances of a Top 4 finish. A defeat against DC can push MI towards the elimination door. It goes without saying that the upcoming match is quite crucial in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Before Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals lock horns for the second time in IPL 2025, here's a short preview for the reverse fixture.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Match 63, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 21, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The pitch report will be live from the Wankhede Stadium before Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel walk out for the coin toss in Mumbai. Generally, the pitch has decent pace and bounce, allowing batters to play their strokes freely.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

The weather forecast hints that there will be scattered thunderstorms in Mumbai during the match between MI and DC. 35% area of the city is expected to receive rainfall, with the humidity levels predicted to range around 85%.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals

Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Sediqullah Atal (Impact Player), Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan and Kuldeep Yadav..

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

