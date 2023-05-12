MI vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match will take place tonight in IPL 2023. The Mumbai-based franchise will host the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium.

It is the reverse fixture between the two teams in IPL 2023. Earlier this season, the Mumbai Indians traveled to Ahmedabad, where they battled against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT won that game by 55 runs.

MI will be keen to avenge that defeat when they take the field at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Before the game starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

The head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans stands at 1-1. The two franchises clashed once last season, where MI emerged victorious by five runs. Teams batting first have won both games between MI and GT in IPL so far.

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in tonight's IPL 2023 clash. Here's an overall summary of the MI vs GT head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

MI vs GT head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians have never played a match against the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium. Hence, the head-to-head record between MI and GT in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadum stands at 0-0.

The previous two matches between these two franchises have happened at the Brabourne Stadium and the Narendra Modi Stadium, respectively. MI won at the Brabourne Stadium, while GT emerged victorious at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Matches Played - 0.

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0.

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last 2 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL matches

Mumbai Indians won a nail-biting thriller against the Gujarat Titans last year. Daniel Sams' brilliant bowling in the 20th over helped MI defeat GT by five runs. Earlier this season, when GT hosted MI, a half-century from Shubman Gill helped the Titans win by 55 runs.

Here is a short summary of the previous two Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans matches:

GT (207/6) beat MI (152/9) by 55 runs, Apr 25, 2023. MI (177/6) beat GT (172/5) by 5 runs, May 6, 2022.

