MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 57 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 12.

With 16 points from 11 games, GT are sitting pretty on the top of the points table and are on the verge of confirming their playoffs spot. MI have 12 points from 11 games and need a victory to strengthen their qualification hopes.

Defending champions Gujarat have been in supreme form, having lost only one of their last six games. In their previous match, they hammered the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 56 runs. Brilliant knocks from Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43) and Shubman Gill (94* off 51) lifted them to 227/2, batting first. Mohit Sharma then claimed 4/29 as LSG were held to 171/7.

Mumbai continued their impressive form in chases in their previous game, gunning down a target of 200 in 16.3 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Suryakumar Yadav (83 off 35) played a superb innings, while Ishan Kishan (42 off 21) and Nehal Wadhera (52* off 34) chipped in with crucial contributions. Against a strong GT bowling, though, they will have their task cut out.

Today's MI vs GT toss result

GT have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Hardik Pandya said:

“Looks like a good wicket. With the kind of dew that has been coming in, we feel chasing would be ideal.”

Both MI and GT are going in with unchanged squads for the much-hyped clash.

MI vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

Mumbai subs: Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

Gujarat subs: KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill

Today's MI vs GT pitch report

According to Manjrekar and Aaron Finch, the red soil pitch looks similar to the one for the game against RCB. There’s a little bit of moisture on top of the surface, which means there could be a bit of swing, especially in the first 3-4 overs. There could also be a hint of turn if the captain is brave enough to go for spin in the powerplay. This is a beautiful wicket and no score seems safe at this venue.

Today's MI vs GT match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

MI vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Vinod Seshan

Match Referee: Reetinder Sodhi

