  • MS Dhoni plays padel with popular music director in Chennai post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

MS Dhoni plays padel with popular music director in Chennai post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 08, 2025 08:22 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni played all 14 games for CSK in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni played padel with renowned music director Anirudh Ravichander during the inauguration of the former's newest sporting venture, 7Padel, on Thursday, August 7. The facility, located in Palavakkam, ECR, will have three padel courts, a pickleball court, a swimming pool, a gym, a recovery room, a café, and a sauna.

Current CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was also present during the grand opening, alongside the duo.

Here is a clip below of Dhoni and Anirudh playing padel, doing the rounds on social media:

Needless to say, Anirudh has composed the music for the upcoming release of superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' on Thursday, August 14.

Talking about his latest venture, Dhoni said (via TOI):

"Chennai has always been special to me. The city has given me so much on and off the field, and it feels only right to launch my first padel centre here. Padel is exciting and addictive. More importantly, it’s inclusive and anyone, not just professionals, can try the sport. I want 7Padel to be a place where athletes, families, and fitness lovers all find their space."
In the above video, Dhoni is also seen providing a few inputs to Anirudh as they were playing padel.

MS Dhoni was last seen on the field in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni's last action on the cricketing field came during CSK's dismal 2025 IPL season. The 44-year-old endured a forgettable campaign, scoring only 196 runs at an average of under 25 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 outings.

His struggles, coupled with other drastic issues, resulted in the franchise finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their history. CSK won only four out of their 14 matches, with Dhoni leading the side in the last nine games, after Gaikwad was ruled out with an elbow injury.

The veteran wicketkeeper has remained tight-lipped about returning to the IPL in the 2026 season in recent interviews. CSK retained MS Dhoni ahead of the 2025 auction for ₹4 crore in the 'Uncapped Player' category.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
