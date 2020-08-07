MS Dhoni returns to training ahead of IPL 2020

In a new development, it is being reported MS Dhoni has returned to the nets as steps up his preparation for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The former Indian skipper hit the ground running at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association complex in Ranchi.

According to an office bearer of the JSCA, MS Dhoni had trained at the facility for a couple of days over the last weekend, although he has not returned since.

“He (MS Dhoni) visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using bowling machines. He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since,” the source told New Indian Express.

However, owing to the lockdown, there weren’t too many bowlers available, meaning that MS Dhoni batted against the bowling machines.

When your Dubai plan gets postponed but you're in Habibi mode already... 😋💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/rQiD69SBtw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 3, 2020

MS Dhoni will make his long awaited return at IPL 2020

MS Dhoni has been away from competitive cricket since that run out against New Zealand in the semi final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. As for the shortest format, the wicket-keeper last played a T20I for India against Australia in February 2019.

Ever since the 2019 World Cup, speculation has been rife about MS Dhoni's retirement. However, much like his cricketing characteristics, he has kept everyone guessing, meaning that a country of over a billion has been waiting with bated breath for his return to the field.

With the CSK team expected to gather in Chennai on August 20th before taking off for the UAE, MS Dhoni has a couple of weeks make the most of the training facilities in Ranchi.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old was part of a scheduled month-long training camp, which had to be cancelled mid-way because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MS Dhoni has played 190 matches for CSK, scoring 4432 runs at a strike rate of 137.8. He has been the side’s captain since the inception of the tournament and has guided CSK to three IPL triumphs.