MS Dhoni's 3 best cameos vs Mumbai Indians in the IPL

From seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit the winning six at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2011 World Cup final, to seeing him pull off a similar stunt for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recently concluded IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians (MI), we’ve come a long way.

Dhoni promised fans to play another season, as a gesture to thank them for their endless support, after winning the IPL 2023. The former Indian skipper set the benchmark high, setting an example in the sport's history.

While Dhoni didn’t get a chance to bat in CSK’s first two outings, he appeared with the bat in the team’s next four games and took everyone by surprise. Not only did he promote himself up the order, but also gave everyone a reason to believe why he was the best ‘finisher’ in cricket.

CSK’s outings this year against Delhi Capitals (DC) and MI saw MS Dhoni in his vintage touch, hitting boundaries and sixes for fun. While his knock against DC was in a losing cause, his cameo against MI helped the side earn a memorable victory in IPL’s ‘El-Clasico.'

The rivalry between MI and CSK has been long-standing, and also one of the fiercest in the tournament’s history. For a CSK player, performing well against MI and in a winning cause gives supreme satisfaction.

There have been several occasions where MS Dhoni has unleashed the beast within to help his side come out on top against their arch-rivals. On that note, let us look at Dhoni’s three best cameos against MI in the IPL.

#3 22*(12), Match 33, IPL 2014

A thrilling encounter of the IPL 2014 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium the latter clinching a victory in the final over of the chase, with just three deliveries to spare.

Chasing a 158-run target set by MI, Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum provided the Men in Yellow with a decent start. Smith and Faf du Plessis put in a good amount of effort to get the side closer to the target, but MI bowlers struck at the right time to pick up key wickets.

MS Dhoni walked in to bat in the 16th over, and got to business from the word go. Facing just 12 deliveries during his time on the crease, the then CSK skipper showcased his speed while running between the wickets in an attempt to reduce the gap.

With 11 runs needed off the final over, Dhoni ran a couple of runs on the first delivery before smashing Kieron Pollard for a six and a four to finish off the chase in style and remain unbeaten at 22*(12).

#2 28*(13), Match 33, IPL 2022

When almost everybody had written him off, especially after CSK’s captaincy saga that year, MS Dhoni proved he still had it in him. CSK were having a miserable campaign under Ravindra Jadeja’s leadership, and Dhoni’s form had been under scrutiny too.

But in the game against MI at Navi Mumbai, the then 40-year-old showed why he can not be counted out. Chasing a 156-run total, CSK had a horrendous start to the second innings as Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his wicket off the very first delivery.

Walking to bat at No. 7 at the end of the 15th over, Dhoni racked up runs for fun to turn the tables around and change the face of the game. With 17 needed off the final over, CSK lost Dwaine Pretorius on the first delivery as the equation came down to 17 in five balls.

Dwayne Bravo took a single to bring Dhoni on strike, and the move worked wonders for the team. Dhoni hit Jaydev Unadkat for a six and a four off the third and fourth deliveries before running a single off the fifth.

With four needed off the final ball, Dhoni sent the ball toward the fence as CSK clinched a thrilling victory on the match’s last ball. The wicketkeeper-batter played a brilliant cameo of a 13-ball-28*, thereby helping his side come out on top.

#1 20*(4), Match 29, IPL 2024

The recently concluded 29th match of the IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium was a testament to the CSK-MI rivalry, proving why the two sides are known to be the biggest rivals in the cash-rich event, and also the most successful ones.

After being put to bat first, CSK’s innings started on a sluggish note as opener Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed cheaply. But what followed next was absolute carnage by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube.

While the captain played a composed innings of 69(40), hitting five fours and as many sixes, the latter was comparatively quick as he finished with 10 fours and two sixes to his name in his unbeaten 38-ball 66-run knock.

Daryl Mitchell’s wicket in the final over of the first innings saw Dhoni being promoted up the order, ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, again. The former CSK skipper continued his good form with the willow and racked up three sixes off the first three balls that he faced.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya was at the receiving end as he ended up conceding runs in abundance against the experienced finisher. After scoring 18 in the first three balls, Dhoni ran two runs off the innings’ last delivery to finish with 20*(4), thereby helping CSK cross the 200-run mark.

Dhoni’s blistering cameo probably made the difference in the game, as the visitors clinched a 20-run victory as they held MI to 186/6 in the second essay.