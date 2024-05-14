"1 trade destroyed 3 teams" - Fans react as GT is eliminated from IPL 2024 playoff race 

On Monday, May 13, Gujarat Titans (GT) became the third team to be officially eliminated from the race to IPL 2024 playoffs. GT's qualification hopes ended after their home match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out due to rain.

This is the first time that the Gujarat-based side failed to make it to the top four in their short history. They won the title in their maiden appearances in 2022, which was followed by a runners-up finish in 2023.

However, under the leadership of new skipper Shubman Gill, Gujarat secured just five wins from 13 outings, with one game ending in a no-contest. They are currently eighth in the standings.

Gujarat still had an outside chance of advancing to the playoffs ahead of their final home match against Kolkata. However, the must-win encounter was called off due to rain, resulting in a heartbreak for Gujarat.

Several fans took to social media, reacting to Gujarat's elimination.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Despite the underwhelming campaign, many GT fans backed the team to bounce back next year.

"It's okay ..GT has performed well since last 2 years.. and they did good this time.. Just few learnings to learn and bounce back the next season I BELEIVE IN TITANS!! TITANS AAVA DE!! will bounce back next year.. Looking forward to next year our Skipper Gill!" commented a fan

"We'll come back stronger than ever next season to gain our throne back." wrote another

"They are champion team. They know how to bounce back. All the best GT." chimed in yet another

It is worth mentioning that former skipper Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2024. Shubman Gill was appointed as Gujarat's new skipper following the all-rounder's exit.

They have visibly struggled to perform consistently this year, especially in away matches. Gujaat have just two wins to their name from six away matches this season.

GT players took a lap of honor following their last home match of IPL 2024 was washed out due to rain

After their last home match against KKR was abandoned without the toss due to persistent rain in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat team took a lap of honor to express gratitude towards their home fans.

The GT players were seen thanking their fans by taking a round of the ground, despite the rainfall. There were also some fireworks at the venue to celebrate their team's last home fixture.

Gujarat will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday, May 16.

