63-year-old CSK fan beaten to death in Kolhapur for celebrating Rohit Sharma's wicket in IPL 2024

In a case of banter between fans turning violent during the ongoing IPL 2024, a 63-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan lost his life after being beaten to death for celebrating Rohit Sharma's wicket.

The incident took place in Hanmantwadi, Kohlapur. Bandupant Tibile was allegedly assaulted with a stick and wooden board by the two suspects, Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge, for cheering after Sharma's wicket during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27.

A physical fight reportedly broke out between the two groups during the match. Balwant and Sagar were also injured during the brawl and were admitted to a hospital.

Tibile was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. The two accused have been taken into custody by local police following Tibile's death.

Rohit Sharma lost MI captaincy ahead of IPL 2024 and was replaced by Hardik Pandya, who was traded to the Mumbai-based team in an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans (GT).

Mumbai's campaign has begun on a miserable note, suffering back-to-back losses in their first two games. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.

MI are set to play their first home match of the season as they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1. RR have two wins to their name from as many outings and occupy the third spot in the standings.

Rohit Sharma has looked in great touch with bat so far this season. The seasoned campaigner missed out on a well-deserved half-century in MI's opening game against Gujarat Titans (GT), scoring 43 off 29 balls.

He also helped his team get off to a flying start while chasing a mammoth 278-run target against SRH. Sharma contributed 26 runs from 12 deliveries, giving Mumbai some hope.