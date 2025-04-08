"A display that takes me back to Chris Gayle’s golden years" - Fans hail Nicholas Pooran for blistering 36-ball 87* in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran produced one of the best knocks of IPL 2025 in the afternoon game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on April 8. Coming into the game in red-hot form, the West Indian left-hander tore the KKR attack into pieces, finishing unbeaten on 87 from 36 deliveries.
Pooran's blistering knock included seven boundaries and eight maximums as he fed off a sensational opening partnership of 99 between Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. The batting heroics also took Pooran to the top of the Orange Cap board with 288 runs at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 230 in five innings.
It was also Pooran's third half-century this season, cementing him as arguably the best T20 batter in the world.
Fans on X hailed Nicholas Pooran for another scintillating knock with the following reactions:
Fans continued showering praise on Pooran for his swashbuckling innings, saying:
"Nicholas Pooran murdering KKR bowlers at will, unbelievable display of power hitting by the Carribbean player."
"Give the Orange Cap to Nicholas Pooran. It's over for the other batsmen," tweeted a fan.
"21 CR for Pooran? Looks like LSG paid for a batter—and got a walking demolition squad!" a fan said.
Nicholas Pooran propels LSG to massive total against KKR
Nicholas Pooran's breathtaking knock helped LSG post their second-highest total in IPL history. The side finished on a massive 238/3 in 20 overs after KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Pooran aside, LSG received excellent contributions from their two openers, Markram and Marsh. While the former was dismissed for a 28-ball 47, the latter added 81 from 48 deliveries.
The duo laid the foundation for the Pooran onslaught as the home fans at Eden Gardens were stunned to silence by LSG's brutal ball-striking. Both teams entered the contest with two wins in four outings after victories in their respective last matches against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Chasing a mammoth 239 for victory, KKR are off to a rapid start at 37/1 in 2.3 overs, with Quinton de Kock dismissed for 15 off nine deliveries.
